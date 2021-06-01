Asking Jokowi To Cancel TWK, Busyro: Silencing Crime, It’s The Same As Doing Bad Things





TEMPO.CO, Yogyakarta – Former KPK vice president Busyro Muqoddas and dozens of anti-corruption figures in Yogyakarta have urged President Joko Widodo or Jokowi cancel the results of the national insight test. “To authorize a crime is to commit a crime,” Busyro told Jogja’s compact anti-corruption statement to the Regional Representatives Council Office on Monday, May 31, 2021. The head of law and human rights of Muhammadiyah’s central executive said the KPK was institutionally crippled in the hands of the president and the DPR by the revision of the KPK law. He said the president forced the ratification of the KPK bill and ignored the aspirations of the people. Furthermore, he said, the attack on the KPK took place in a brutal and harsh manner. One of them is through TWK. He felt that TWK’s material insulted the essence of nationality as spelled out in the 1945 Constitution and Pancasila. Busyro urged the president to act immediately and listen to the public’s aspirations regarding the quashing of the TWK results. He said he often discussed with the KPK people that this anti-corruption institution was continually weakened by the government and the DPR because it prevented corrupters and political oligarchs. KPK employees with integrity are then eliminated. Zainal Arifin Mochtar, Professor of Constitutional Law at Gadjah Mada University

underlined President Jokowi who was not certain in transmitting his statement as a civil service coach. In fact, Jokowi has great authority over this ASN. According to Zainal, there is no clear legal basis for the dismissal of the 51 employees of the KPK. Hierarchically, KPK commissioners are not allowed to dismiss KPK employees. In accordance with the concept of the civilian apparatus of the state, the president, in this case Jokowi, is the most senior oversight official. “The top leader is the KPK general secretary who has the power of the president, not the commissioner,” he said of irregularities in the National Insight Test or TWK. Also read: Giri Suprapdiono, employee of the Unsuccessful Corruption Eradication Commission TWK







