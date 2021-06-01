Puri lashes out at opposition, former bureaucrats, says false narrative is being created – The New Indian Express

Through PTI

NEW DELHI: Striking the opposition, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday that a false narrative was being created on Central Vista’s redevelopment plan and claimed that ‘it was not a “vanity project”, but a necessity.

Hitting 60 former bureaucrats for their open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the project, Puri said: “They are not educated fools, but they are a disgrace to the country.”

Quoting parts of the letter at a press conference, Puri, whose ministry is executing the Central Vista redevelopment project, said these former officials alleged that the government was building a new parliament building because of “beliefs. superstitious “.

He said that in 2012, the OSD of Meira Kumar, then president of Lok Sabha, wrote to the Union’s urban development secretary for a new parliament building and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh , had also pleaded for a new building.

He said that in 2012 it was said that there was a need for a new Parliament building.

But in 2021, those 60 former officials say the government is building a new building because of “superstitious beliefs.”

“They (60 former officials) are not educated fools and they are a disgrace to the country,” the minister said.

“I will not put my signature on a letter that speaks of superstitious beliefs …” he said.

Without naming anyone, Puri said on May 18, the letter was written by 60 former bureaucrats, including a former cabinet secretary and a foreign minister.

“This is a motivated and ill-intentioned criticism. They are hiding behind social activists,” he said.

Speaking about the new prime minister’s residence, Puri said no designs have been finalized for it and that only two projects – the Parliament Building and Central Vista Avenue – are currently underway at a cost. of about Rs 1,300 crore.

Striking the opposition, the Union minister said he had noticed that a false narrative was being created about the central project, and added that no heritage buildings would be “affected”.

“This is not a vanity project, and it is a necessity project,” Puri told reporters.

The minister attacked Congress for alleging that a “Modi mahal (Modi palace) is being built as part of the Vista Center redevelopment project which will be executed at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore.”

“Where does this cost of 20,000 rupees come from? Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not live forever in the Prime Minister’s new residence … whoever the Prime Minister lives there,” he said.

He said former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru lived in Teen Murti Bhavan, which was later turned into a museum.

“In 2014, it was the BJP-led NDA government that first stopped converting the residences of former prime ministers into museums …” he said.

Describing the redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue, which involves construction activities on Rajpath and the surrounding lawns, from the Gateway of India to Rashtrapati Bhawan, as a “vital and essential” project of national significance, Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the plea against her saying it was “motivated” and filed with “bad intention” and “lack of good faith”.

While allowing construction activity to continue, a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh imposed a cost of Rs a lakh on petitioners who wanted work to be halted due to the COVID pandemic- 19, observing that this was “not a genuine public interest dispute”.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the country’s power corridor, includes a new parliament building, a joint central secretariat, the renovation of the 3 km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the Gateway of India, the new residence and office of the Prime Minister and a new Vice President Enclave.