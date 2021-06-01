Construction engineering graduate hopes to inspire other immigrants: “If I could do it, they could too”





Kenan Avsar is grateful to open a new chapter in life. Photo credit: Sevval Kokten

At 50, Kenan Avsar, of Turkish descent, graduated from Algonquin College, succeeding in Canada after fleeing Sri Lanka due to threats from Turkish authorities. “We were hearing about people abducted by Turkish forces and sent back to Turkey in the region; it was obvious that the local Sri Lankan authorities were pressured by the Turkish authorities to expel us, ”Avsar said. “We knew we were no longer safe there.” Born in Ardahan and raised in Izmir, Turkey, Avsar received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Akdeniz University in 1992. It was during his university years that he met members of the Gulen movement – a group of people of different ethnic backgrounds, named after US-based Islamic scholar Fetullah Gulen, who promotes altruism, education, modesty, interfaith, and intercultural dialogue. “During my college years, I understood the importance and responsibility of a teacher in educating young people,” Avsar said. “That’s why I decided to become a math and geometry teacher and teach in various regions of Turkey.” He did it for about six years. He later continued his career as an administrator in schools run by the Gulen movement. In 2012, Avsar volunteered to travel to Sri Lanka with his family, where he became president of three Turkish schools (Learnium International Schools). Religious beliefs of being rewarded for their work in the afterlife forced Avsar and many others to give up everything and migrate from place to place to help the cause. “It was difficult at first. Imagine you are traveling in a whole new country without knowing their language, culture and traditions. Imagine leaving all of your loved ones behind, ”Avsar said. “But on the bright side, we knew we weren’t alone and that we had friends who came before us to help us out when needed.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a “witch hunt” for Gulen supporters, calling them a terrorist organization after the December 2013 corruption investigation, which involved the president, his family members and his entourage. In 2016, President Erdogan held Gulen and his supporters responsible for the failed coup attempt. Turkish officials have implemented numerous restrictions in and across the country, including reaching a deal with their close allies to shut down Gulen schools and expel Turkish supporters to Turkey. In 2017, the Sri Lankan authorities began to revoke Work visas for Gulen followers. Avsar and many other teachers and administrators began to search for a safer place to go. “We have bonded and made great friendships and bonds with the people of the region. We never wanted to leave Sri Lanka, ”recalls Avsar. “But in small countries, unfortunately, it’s easy for people to get around the law by giving money to the authorities. If we had stayed, they would have deported us to Turkey, and I would have ended up in a prison cell immediately even if I was innocent. On June 22, 2017, Avsar, his wife and two children found refuge in Canada. For a while, he worked as an Uber driver to support his family and pay for ESL classes at Algonquin College to improve his English. He later applied for the Construction Engineering Technician program. He graduated this year. “I wanted to challenge myself and prove that there is no age limit for learning new things,” Avsar said. “I was a Turkish immigrant who wanted to inspire people and show them that if I could do it, they could too.” Article navigation

