Xi Jinping’s rise to power began when his father, Xi Zhongxun, fell from grace

The song “Down with Xi Jinping” is something the Chinese president first heard when he was a schoolboy.

The reason Mr. Xi was exposed when he was still a teenager was because his father, Xi Zhongxun, who was China’s vice premier, had fallen out of favor.

Joseph Torigian, an elite Chinese political expert who writes a biography of Xi Jinping’s father, says Xi Jinping’s fall in status during this period shaped China’s future president.

Once Chairman Mao’s comrade and a member of the first generation of Chinese Communist leaders, Mr. Xi’s father was sensationalized as a traitor to Communist ideals in the early 1960s, when Mr. Xi was only nine years old. years.

“Xi Zhongxun was removed from his post as deputy prime minister, and he was sent to a sort of confinement in the party school,” Dr Torigian told ABC China podcast If You’re Listening .

“He was told to write self-criticisms, to think about what he had done wrong and to engage in manual labor to reform himself.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the left, his younger brother Xi Yuanping, in the middle, and his father Xi Zhongxun, on the right. This family photo was taken in 1958, before the Cultural Revolution changed things in the late 1960s. ( Wikipedia Commons: People’s Daily

Eventually, he got a small reprieve and a post of deputy manager of a tractor factory, before being kidnapped and sent back to Xi’an during the Cultural Revolution.

He had once been one of the most powerful men in China, but Xi Zhongxun now found himself at the bottom of the Chinese social hierarchy, as Chairman Mao empowered the country’s youth to eliminate the old guard, including Mao had become suspicious.

For a young Xi Jinping, it was also a fortuitous turning point.

As a child, Xi Jinping was denounced

Four years after Xi Zhongxun’s purge, Chairman Mao unleashed the terrifying Cultural Revolution.

Mao, who was 70, had been wary of political rivals of his own generation and, to consolidate his power, he unleashed a wave of discontent on the part of the younger generation.

He gave the young dogmatic followers in China what he described as “the right to rebel.”

He called on young Chinese people to rebel against the people who were trying to control them, their teachers, the police, the landlords, the government.

The children spied on their parents. People have been humiliated in the streets.

Sydney University of Technology Professor Feng Chongyi grew up in China during the Cultural Revolution.

As a child, he and all of his classmates had to attend what were called “wrestling sessions,” where people were punished for their betrayal of Mao’s communist ideals in public.

Xi Jinping (front row, center) with brother Xi Yuanping and sister Qi Anan (front row) and (back row, from left) half-sister Xi Qianping, half-sister Xi Heping , mother Qi Xin, father Xi Zhongxun, and sister Qi Qiaoqiao, in 1960. ( Cpc.people.com.cn

The crowd threw curses, objects and sometimes their fists.

“Many of them have been beaten to death,” said Professor Feng.

“One of my aunts was beaten to death during the night.”

This was the atmosphere surrounding the fall of Xi Jinping’s family.

After his father’s purge, young Xi was sometimes kidnapped and put in prison, and his mother was repeatedly humiliated in wrestling sessions.

A small group of Chinese youth walk past several dazibao, revolutionary placards, in February 1967 in downtown Beijing, during the Cultural Revolution which played a crucial role in shaping Xi Jinping’s character.

Both Xi Jinping’s parents were physically harassed, and his siblings were also tormented and humiliated.

Meanwhile, her sister died and reports said she had been “persecuted to death” generally considered a euphemism for suicide.

Xi Jinping went to a wrestling session with his mother Qi Xin, where he was the subject of the crowd’s anger, Dr Torigian said.

“Ms. Qi attended a wrestling session where her teenage son was criticized and the slogan ‘down with Xi Jinping’ was shouted,” he said.

“Xi Jinping’s mother allegedly participated in these screams.”

Chinese Red Guards during the Cultural Revolution in 1966. ( Universal History Archive / UIG via Getty Images

It was the kind of division that was sown between families and friends during the Cultural Revolution.

“One night at about the same time, Xi Jinping left his confinement at the [Chinese Communist] The party school, when a guard was distracted, came home and told his mother he was hungry, but his mother didn’t feed him, and in fact he reported it, ” Dr Torigian said.

“Although interesting, according to this family friend who told the story, Xi Jinping understood his mother’s behavior, noting that if she was caught, she would be arrested and a brother and sister would have no one to look after. ‘take care of them. “

Young Mr. Xi was arrested the next day and sent to a juvenile detention center.

The experience that made him a future leader

Mr. Xi was eventually sent along with other young people who had fallen from grace to work on farms in Shaanxi.

He claims he didn’t cry on the train, filled with other children. He said he laughed.

“My family, standing outside the car, said, ‘How could you be laughing? “Xi said.

“I said, ‘If I stayed I would cry, if I didn’t go I don’t even know if I would live or die here.'”

Xi Jinping was sent to Liangjiahe Village in Yanchuan County in Yan’an in 1969. ( Yanchuan Lvyou County

This is the beginning of the Xi Jinping myth, how the boy who was driven out in the countryside was rebuilt through work and the strength of will.

He lived in a cave house, carved into the rock face with a door and windows.

“We once didn’t eat meat for several months. When I saw meat the next time, my classmate and I just cut it up and ate it raw,” Xi said in an interview about that time.

About 70 young people who were sent to work on Shaanxi farms died there.

Mr. Xi turned his punishment into a story, according to Dr. Torigian, of being forged into a resilient man who understood the needs of the poorest Chinese.

“He explains how witnessing this abject poverty has helped him appreciate the needs of the party to meet these extraordinary challenges,” said Dr Torigian.

“Then of course he talks about how difficult it made him.”

A visitor holds his cell phone near a screen showing Chinese President XiJinping during an exhibition on the fight against COVID-19 in 2020 at the Wuhan Parlor Convention Center. ( Reuters: Tingshu Wang

Chairman Mao passed away in 1976, and in 1978 Xi Zhongxun was one of the many members of the Old Guard who were eventually brought back to power.

The Xi family has been reunited, but Xi Jinping has returned more devoted than ever to the Chinese Communist Party.

The man of fate

In the mid-1980s, Xi Jinping forged the ranks of the Chinese Communist Party and was appointed vice-mayor of Xiamen, a city of around 550,000 at the time.

It was there that former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd first met him, while Mr Rudd was working as a diplomat.

The two bonded to discuss Bob Hawke, who they say has had an unfortunate chance to be translated.

“[For example] “Well, we are not going to play idiots with you on this,” which, of course, the Chinese interpreter interpreted as “we should not be indulging in happy gay games”, “he said. Mr Rudd said.

The two crossed paths again when Xi Jinping ascended to China’s vice-presidency and was celebrated for becoming the leader of the world’s most populous country, and Mr. Rudd was Prime Minister of Australia.

“I remember sitting with him in front of the lodge fire, as it was June,” Mr. Rudd said.

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd (right) got a taste of Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping’s ambition at meetings like this in Canberra in 2010. ( Alan Porritt: AAP

Mr. Rudd would be ousted by his own party days later.

“I should have been more concerned with Australian Labor Party factions than Chinese Communist Party factions at the time, but that’s another story,” he said.

They discussed the future of the two countries and the Asia-Pacific, but Mr. Rudd said talking about Mr. Xi’s father, the man who was shot as a child, was what sparked the bigger answer.

“A lot of these conversations started with discussions about family,” he said.

“I introduced him to our children and told me about his daughter.

“And then we started talking about his father; I think that’s when he really got into the conversation, because as a former embassy analyst his father had been a Politburo member when I was back at the embassy in the mid-1980s.

“So we had a long conversation about his father.

Even so, Rudd said it was obvious that being president of China was not the end of Xi’s ambition and that the real goal was what he could do with the presidency.

“In my early judgment on him, he saw himself as, I quote, the man of destiny. That is, someone who could reshape China’s future,” he said.