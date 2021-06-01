Jharkhand CM writes to PM Modi and seeks free Covid vaccine for 18-44 age group

Covid vaccine: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a free Covid vaccine for the 18-44 age group. In the letter, he said the state was battling a deadly infection with limited resources and was unable to endure nearly 1100 crore due to stressed funds.

According to PTI, Soren writes in the letter that the state’s financial burden for immunizing the 18-44 year old cohort is likely to be greater than 1100 crore considering 1.57 crore eligible beneficiaries.

With the vaccine available for the cohort aged 12 to 18 and under, the letter says, the mentioned financial burden will increase further by about 1000 crore. “It will be extremely difficult to spare so many resources from the state’s resource pool which is already under stress during the Covid era,” the chief minister said.

Soren also said the appalling supply of vaccines relative to his state’s needs was the main obstacle to the ongoing vaccination campaign. The chief minister added that it was probably for the first time in the history of independent India that states had been mandated to procure vaccines themselves.

“Such a mandate, in difficult and unprecedented circumstances in which the entire nation has been struggling for more than a year, goes against the principle of cooperative federalism,” he declared.

The chief minister said it was now well established that full and timely vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries was the only lasting measure against the spread of infection and to control mortality.

Better preparedness and response to a possible third wave in the near future will depend on the extent of immunization coverage across the country, he said.

Soren reported difficulties in procuring vaccines for the state. According to him, supplies against orders placed remain extremely limited and this ultimately depends on the allocations made by the central government.

“Due to the scarcity of supplies, the overall pace of vaccination is not as desired and runs counter to the very goal of the vaccination campaign for this age cohort,” he says. The chief minister also complains about the higher rate at which states purchase vaccines.

He said the rates specified by the Center for the purchase of state vaccines for those 18 and over are significantly higher than the rates at which vaccines are purchased by the central government for the 45 and over group. .

He urged Prime Minister Modi to provide the state with a free vaccine for beneficiaries of all age groups and also to give freedom to set priorities for immunization coverage. This, he added, would help the state meet the goal of full vaccination in a timely manner, which would go a long way in effectively tackling the predicted third wave.

On Sunday, the chief minister informed that the state had almost run out of doses for people between the ages of 18 and 44.

Jharkhand’s Covid numbers climbed to 3.36,943 on Monday, with 703 more testing positive for the infection.

