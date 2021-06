As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is one of the best known names in the country. The prime minister comes from a family steeped in politics, but his younger brother Leo has chosen not to follow in his brothers’ footsteps. 2 Boris is three years older than his brother Leo Credit: IF Who is Boris Johnson’s brother Leo? Leo Johnson is the 53-year-old younger brother of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He graduated from the University of Oxford, followed by a Masters in Environmental and Resource Economics at UCL. Apolitical brother Johnson, three years younger than Boris, dedicates his life to environmental sustainability What is Leo Johnson doing? Leo Johnson is currently Leo co-hosts a Radio 4 series called Future Proofing, which follows the big ideas shaping the future and the changes in our identities. The series also explores the impacts of major technologies on business and society. Previously working at the World Bank, Leo is currently the co-founder of the consultancy firm Sustainable Finance at Price Waterhouse Cooper. Is Leo Johnson married? 2 The Johnsons pose for a photo together Credit: I-Images Johnson is married to Taies Nezam, originally from Afghanistan. The two, who share two daughters together, met while working at the World Bank. Nezam religiously identifies as a Muslim. Did Leo Johnson attend Boris’ wedding to Carrie? Leo attended the wedding as Boris Johnson’s best man. The 56-year-old Prime Minister’s wedding took place in Westminster Cathedral. MURDER OF A TEEN 14-year-old boy stabbed to death in street brawl as cops track down seven suspects HAVE-A-GO HERO Dad, 35, beaten to death trying to protect his girlfriend from a gang of muggers CALL TO ARMS Join our army of Jabs in 50 hotspots and help defeat the Indian Covid variant SCANDAL DRAMA Teachers from top drama schools groped students and had them rehearse naked GUNCHESTER My father was killed in the brutal Manchester gang war with severed heads and children killed BLAZE CARAVAN Woman burned alive in caravan fire as static house turns into fireball Johnson was only allowed to invite 30 guests due to Covid regulations, having chosen not to postpone their nuptials. Leo’s siblings Jo, Julia and Rachel were also in attendance, along with their parents, but the father of Boris Johnson’s new wife, Carrie Symonds, was not seen at the wedding.







