Turkey Allows Indoor Meals As Covid Numbers Drop





Turkey will lift coronavirus restrictions to allow indoor dining and end weekend lockdowns, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

The nation of 84 million people saw its daily number of viral infections surpass 60,000 in April (Getty)

Turkey will lift coronavirus restrictions to allow indoor dining and end weekend lockdowns, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday. Erdogan had ordered the end of catering service in restaurants and cafes in mid-April as the country suffered from record levels of Covid-19 infections and deaths. The president said that from June 1, cafes and restaurants will be able to offer indoor meals between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. and take-out service until midnight. The nation of 84 million people saw its daily number of viral infections surpass 60,000 in April. But the daily number of cases has since fallen below 10,000 – with more than 6,500 registered on Monday – after the country entered its first full lockdown between April 29 and May 17. Previously, Erdogan had chosen to order lockdowns on weekends instead of the longer containment measures chosen by European countries. Since mid-May, there have been weekend closures that will end this weekend, but citizens will still have to stay at home on Sunday, Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting. There was also a curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekdays, but that will now start an hour later at 10 p.m., the president added. Gyms will also be able to reopen from Tuesday, while weddings can take place in both indoor and outdoor spaces. Erdogan said there would be a “gradual return to normalcy,” adding that the measures announced would be for June and officials would reassess the situation next month. Universities will be able to start the new academic year on September 13, he also said. Elementary students will return to classrooms two days a week starting Tuesday, and middle and high school students will do the same from June 7, the education ministry said.







