Goodbye TINA, hello NITA

Very few will say it, but it must be said: India is still a democracy on the move. Besides bromide factors, failing institutions, corrupt bureaucracy, vile politicians, compromised criminal justice system, rampant poverty, cowardly media, polarized society, sharp income inequalities, aggressive nativism, etc. There is another singular factor, the global domination of a few political blockbusters personalities. These heavyweight leaders are obsessed with showboating. For them, it’s all about creating an optical illusion that relies heavily on heart-wrenching moments, strong rhetoric, and a professional massage of sensitive numbers based on their narrative. People don’t seem to bother, even though they’re pushed over the edge. A single example will suffice; Indians have never been so devastated since March 2020, starting with this draconian lockdown. Since March 2021, it has become unbearable, a miasma of a horror story. Images of corpses in the Ganges are a recurring reminder of a systemic collapse. It is not yet over.

It’s time to embrace reality; governance is nothing less than a stupid joke with the NDA government. They cannot run the country, especially when faced with a severe crisis (the pandemic is tangible proof of this). I think many know this, and yet this question keeps asking: but what are our choices? The media then amplified this famous Indian political acronym, TINA (There Is No Alternative). I think such hollow rhetoric fuels human sensitivities which, instead of questioning a failing leadership that has brought them to their knees, begin to find fault by biopsying opposition leaders, instead.

Approval Notes

A recent opinion poll by C-Voter found that despite a miserable performance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a huge lead as the Prime Minister’s first choice at 60%. His approval ratings had dropped sharply, however, from 64 to 40 percent. Of course, it would be foolish to expect Modis ‘grip on voters’ part of mind to drastically disappear overnight. He still has a mesmerizing grip on his Hindutva voter base and an opportunistic middle class who may not be willing to acknowledge the disappointment Modi has been. But what was really fascinating about the survey was who came in second behind Modi: Dont Know Cant Say (DKCS). Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi interviewed a distant third party, barely profiting from Modis’ slippage.

While most experts correctly extrapolated that this was a manifestation of the TINA (There Is No Alternative) factor, it actually reflected the opposite. If 60% of pollsters weren’t impressed with Modi, it means they’re open to change. And if DKCS is the second biggest preference, that means anyone other than Modi is considered as well. It’s a stratospheric statement to make. There is no denying that Modi has overwhelmed public discourse due to his powerful, petty but popular oratorical speeches, huge PR mechanism, social media monarchy, and largely uncritical media. We can survive on atmospheres, but only temporarily. He catches up. The fall can be just as steep.

I admit to being flabbergasted by the results of Lok Sabha 2019; that Modi increased the number of BJPs from 282 to 303 got the hell out of me. That people forgave him for the disastrous demonetization, record unemployment, lynching killings, flawed GST execution, a collapsed economy, fuzzy democracy, and complete institutional degradation, among others, made no sense. But it was there. Without a doubt, angry opposition helped energize Modis’ muscle imagery. And Balakot’s bump in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack clearly got the BJP halfway there. As someone told me: there were alternatives, but we chose to look away.

Decisive moment

But 2021 is a defining moment for Indian politics. It is not only the scale of depravity and preventable deaths (over 326,000) that has made television a depressing ritual, it is the total abdication of state responsibility. Death statistics are rigged and Ramdev is ridiculing allopathy, while the government is busy shedding light on Facebook and Twitter for better headlines. We’re in a funk because Modi failed. The BJP is incidental.

Make no mistake, the Gujarat model has always been a pipe dream, now the chickens are coming home to roost. When really tested, Modi couldn’t even order vaccine supplies, both dipping India (we came out with a begging bowl, as only 3.2% of Indians are fully vaccinated) and the world (the COVAX program for poor countries has been turned upside down by India’s export bans) in a terrible crisis. And the less we talk about the 26 million cases, the frightening stories of death and despair and the tragic suffering of mankind, the better.

The cookie has collapsed. But government cheerleaders are already at the TINA factor, to tone down a crumbling political brand. The fact that a 138 crore country cannot produce a range of candidates for prime minister reflects the dismal state of Indian politics. America, a quarter of our size, launches at least a dozen Republican and Democratic presidential candidates every four years. And after eight years, the White House must have a new face.

Many others

I find it funny when people rationalize support for the BJP because who’s the alternative ?. It’s a lazy answer. Is that so? Of course, the TINA factor also worked for Indira Gandhi, the Congressman. But it still reflects our democratic fault line. In fact, we actually have a NITA factor (Many individuals, the alternative). We don’t see them (why not Captain Amarinder Singh or Shashi Tharoor, Mamata Banerjee, Priyanka Gandhi, or a dark horse there, waiting to surface) because we choose not to. Obviously, the leaders who want to run for India’s top job need to be there to make their work and their stories speak for themselves. They also have a responsibility.

Modi is a brilliant politician and a wise opponent, but he is also a terrible administrator, as has been established after the mismanagement of the pandemic. Modi will have to pull off a Houdini act to win 2024. But if anyone can still pull a bunny out of a hat, they can. There is already speculation that the BJP is playing its electoral toolkit, which is a familiar cocktail: the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a low-intensity community churn and cross-border skirmishes with the old foe. from Pakistan. Hyper-nationalism, mainstream sectarianism and chauvinistic politics have always done wonders for the BJP. But the Indian people are, hopefully, more enlightened than we usually think.

Frankly, very few world leaders can survive such a lasting national trauma of their people (Donald Trump, for example. And Boris Johnson and Jair Bolsonaro already have serious problems). In 2024, if Modi wins again, it won’t be because of a TINA factor, it will be because a nation chooses to be blindfolded on a sunny day. It is then easier to justify the sale of his soul.

The author is a former spokesperson for the Congress party