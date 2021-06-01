China to allow married couples to have three children

Two women and two babies sit on a bench in a Beijing park on May 25.

Photo: Nicolas Asfouri / AFP via Getty Images

As part of a significant policy change to counter the country’s falling birth rates, rapidly aging population and shrinking workforce, China will now allow married couples to have until. to three children. The passage, ad by the ruling Communist Party on Monday, comes less than six years after raising the national limit to two children. But this policy change has failed to increase China’s birth rate or avoid an imminent demographic crisis. Now, in addition to raising the limit again, the Chinese government says it will offer supports, possibly including maternity leave and greater workplace protection for women. The timing and specifics of the new policies, however, remain unclear.

Census once per decade last year in China revealed both that the country’s birth rate fell for the fourth year in a row, falling 15 percent from 2019 to 2020, and the percentage of the population over the age of 60 fell from 13.3 percent in 2010 to 18 , 7% in 2020, while the working population (those aged 15 to 59) increased from around 70% to 63%. The decade saw China experience the slowest population growth since the 1950s, according to the census. The fact that men outnumber women in the country and single mothers do not have the same government support as married couples does not help either.

The decision to increase the limit for children was taken at a meeting of the Communist Party’s Politburo on Monday, chaired by President Xi Jinping, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency. The Party also reiterated that it would gradually increase the retirement age (it has one of the lowest retirement ages in the world) and increase benefits for its seniors, but again, without going into detail. .

The announcement didn’t seem to impress much in China, southern china Morning message reported:

Many users of Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, said they didn’t think the policy change would encourage couples to have more children, given high house prices, long hours of labor and intense competition and high prices for education in China. In an online poll conducted by the state-run Xinhua News Agency, 28,000 out of 31,000 respondents said they would not consider having three children at all. About 1,600 respondents said they would be ready before the ballot was canceled on Monday.

This matches what BBC China correspondent Stephen McDonell heard:

I have interviewed many young Chinese couples on this topic and it’s hard to find those who want bigger families these days. Generations of Chinese have lived without siblings and are accustomed to small families – wealth has reduced the need for many children to become family workers, and young professionals say they would rather give a child more advantages than to distribute their income among several children.

Indeed, most experts who responded to the news on Monday seem skeptical that allowing an additional child will be enough to reverse national demographic trends. Many other countries are experiencing declines in birth rates and population growth, without placing drastic limits on the number of children people can have.

Dan Wang, Hang Seng Bank Chief Economist Told the Morning message that as was the case after China raised the child limit to two, there may be a temporary increase in the birth rate, but not a permanent one. The high costs of housing and education, as well as the lack of job protection for women, are strong economic constraints on having children, she said on Monday. Another analyst speculated that the policy change, which came months before anyone expected, could mean more worrying data is looming:

Yi Fuxian, a demographics specialist in China, said the timing of the announcement so soon after the census summary suggested that the detailed data to come could be extremely worrying. Perhaps this is because the actual population data is too frightening. Even though they didn’t release it, it probably scared the decision-makers, Yi said.

CNN Business Laura He add that China’s declining population growth is expected to have major implications for its economy:

Experts said China’s labor force will peak in the next few years before shrinking by around 5% over the next decade. This could cause problems for the broad economic policy goals set by President Xi Jinping. He has set himself the ambition to double China’s GDP by 2035. And while some forecasters say China could surpass the United States as the world’s largest economy by the end of this decade, it has a much bigger gap to fill in terms of prosperity. China’s per capita GDP stands at $ 17,000, compared to a US figure of over $ 63,000, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Like New York Time points out, the policy change is also a tacit recognition that China’s one-child policy has been a failure:

Restrictions on family planning in China date back to 1980, when the party first imposed a one-child policy to slow population growth and support the economic boom that was just beginning. Officials often used brutal tactics in forcing women to have abortions or be sterilized, and the policy quickly became a source of public discontent. The chorus of voices urging the party to do more has only grown in recent years. Last month, the central bank said in a bluntly worded article that the government could not afford to continue restricting procreation.tacitly allow coupleshave three children.

the Time also highlights the political implications of the changes:

The reluctance of parties to give up their right to dictate reproductive rights indicates the power of such policies as tools of social control. Even as the country has struggled to raise birth rates, authorities in the western Xinjiang region have beenforcewomen from Muslim ethnic minorities, such as Uyghurs, to have fewer babies in an attempt to slow down the growth of their population. A complete reversal of the rules could also be seen as the rejection of a deeply unpopular policy that the party has long championed.

In addition to both the mandatory and cultural change of larger families, the outcome for many potential parents in China appears to be economic, and it is still unclear whether the government will or can do enough to address this. As a Weibo user put it in a popular Monday postI don’t buy three Rolls-Royces not because there are restrictions, but because they are expensive.