Haryana CM meets PM Modi, discusses Covid-19 crisis and farmer unrest





Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and briefed him on the current situation related to the COVID-19 crisis and the continued unrest among farmers. During the meeting, the Chief Minister informed PM Modi about the shortage of COVID-19 vaccine and amphotericin B drug, used in the treatment of black fungus. Khattar, while speaking to the mediapersons after the meeting in New Delhi, said the prime minister expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive arrangements made by the Haryana government in the state for the control of COVID-19. A discussion related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the farmers’ protest has taken place with Prime Minister Modi, he said. The chief minister said that given the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19, the prime minister also asked to be vigilant in the times to come and to make advance arrangements. He said the prime minister had been briefed on the requirements for stocks of COVID-19 vaccines and drugs for the treatment of black fungus in Haryana. I have been asked to speak to Interior Minister Amit Shah about these matters, which I will do today by phone. We need more stock of COVID-19 vaccine and stock of drugs used in the treatment of black fungus, he added. The chief minister said that two weeks ago I had also met with the Minister of the Interior and the national chief of the BJP, JP Nadda, to brief them on the same issues. In responding to a question about vaccination, the Chief Minister argued that it was not appropriate to be politicized about it. He said 12 crores of vaccine will soon be available in the country. The distribution will be done according to the standards, he added. Khattar also said that no political discussions had taken place with Prime Minister Modi.

