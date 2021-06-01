Scientists hail Xi’s speech on innovation

Leading scientists and engineers hailed President Xi Jinping’s latest speech on science and technological innovation as insightful, inspiring and informative, saying they would respond to Xi’s call to improve basic research, train professionals, promote international collaboration and carry out reforms to unleash their full potential. working in science.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called on the Chinese scientific community to make more breakthroughs in basic technologies and help the country reach a higher level of technology. self-sufficiency and strength. in science and technology.

Xi highlighted many scientific and technological achievements on Friday in his address to the General Assemblies of Academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, as well as the 10th National Congress of the China Science Association. and technology.

These exploits include the country’s Martian and lunar probes, the Beidou satellite navigation system, the construction of the Chinese space station, new quantum computers and deep-sea submersibles. He also mentioned that China has become a world leader. in areas such as 5G communication and image and voice recognition.

However, China’s ability to make original breakthroughs is still relatively weak, Xi said. The nation must also improve the efficiency of its innovation system, make better use of its research resources and optimize its systems for training talent and evaluating scientific production, he added.

Xi said state laboratories, national research institutes, high-quality research universities and leading science and technology enterprises are all key elements of the country’s strategic science and technology capacity.

He called on the Chinese scientific community to tackle the scientific and technological frontiers of the world, create innovations that can serve the economy and major national needs, and promote the health and well-being of the people.

Wang Xi, a materials specialist and CAS academician, said Xi’s speech was both inspiring and informative as it listed the top five goals of Chinese scientists, namely improving basic research, institutional reform , international cooperation and training of talents, and increasing science and technological capacity in strategic sectors.

“The point that caught my attention is Xi’s emphasis on the role of an efficient market and a capable government in scientific and technological innovation,” Wang said, adding that Guangdong province offers a example of this idea in action.

Guangdong is one of the most innovative regions in China, with more than 53,000 high-tech companies and a research budget of 320 billion yuan ($ 50.3 billion) in 2020, Wang said. What sets Guangdong apart is that private companies contributed over 80% of the total budget and around 90% of the province’s total research staff last year.

“This fact is testament to Xi’s quote on Friday that major tech companies are also a key component of a country’s strategic science and technology capacity,” he said.

Meanwhile, the provincial government is playing a critical role in identifying strategic needs and directing research efforts towards finding a solution, such as building new infrastructure such as chemical engineering laboratories and oil refineries.

Peng Shou, senior engineer and CAE academician, said Xi’s speech motivated continued efforts to overcome key obstacles in the development of advanced glass materials, such as those used for displays and in medicine, for which China is currently heavily dependent on imports.

“We will push China from being a mere materials producing country to becoming a world leader in materials science and manufacturing,” he said. This will require Chinese engineers to be curious, hardworking and patient, but also to be able to identify and develop potential talents, as well as enable them to flourish, he added.

Xiao Wenjiao, a CAS geologist and academician, said China needs to invest more in basic research and talent training, especially in less developed but strategically critical areas of the country, such as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

“Geographically speaking, Xinjiang plays a central role in the Belt and Road Initiative, but it is significantly below the national average in terms of the number of talents, investments and resources in science and technology “, did he declare.

Xiao said China needs a national initiative to support the development of science and technology in Xinjiang, strengthen science popularization efforts in the region, and train world-class experts in the northwestern regions. from China.

Jiang Peng, chief engineer of China’s Five Hundred Meter Aperture Spherical Telescope, applauded the improved rating system mentioned by President Xi.

“Evaluation is a powerful driving force for scientific and technological innovation, so a reasonable evaluation mechanism is particularly important. The current mechanism is too complex, consumes too much energy and creates competition which discourages the work of researchers. “Jiang said.

Zhang yangfei contributed to this story.

[email protected]







