Tax revenue – Journal – DAWN.COM





Last week, the RBF crossed what Prime Minister Imran Khan called a historic milestone by collecting more than Rs4tr in taxes (during the 11-month period July-May) for the first time in the past ‘a given exercise. The reported figure is around 18 pc more than in previous years Rs3.54tr. The increase in tax collection is presented by the government as evidence of an economic recovery, which continues to feel the effects of the ongoing pandemic. Despite improving tax collection, which had remained stuck at around Rs3.8tr for the past three years, we are still behind the revised tax target of around Rs4.7tr. This should be of concern to the government as the National Accounts Committee now estimates that the economy will grow by 3.94% in this fiscal year, up from the initial projection of 2.1%. Although officials insist that the (revised) tax target will be met, their claim does not seem very plausible.

A burst of taxes collected by the RBF shows that sales tax increased by 28.3% in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year due to rising fuel prices, increased imports and better economic conditions. Customs collection increased by 18.6%, while federal excise tax increased by 11.55%. However, tax revenues increased by just over 10% despite a significantly high number of levies and withholdings. For next year, the IMF wants tax revenues to be closer to Rs6tr. Given that the economy is expected to grow by 4.8%, collecting additional tax revenue will be difficult without imposing new taxes and canceling several exemptions. This is why the Minister of Finance, Shaukat Tarin, is trying to convince the IMF to lower its proposed target to nearly Rs5.5tr to make it realistic and achievable.

The new finance minister has repeatedly stressed the need to increase tax revenue, saying that if Pakistan is to grow sustainably at 7% to create jobs and reduce poverty, it would have to dramatically increase its tax-to-GDP ratio. Indeed, the current ratio of around 10%, one of the lowest in the region and the world, is at the heart of the economic and financial woes of nations. Without raising the tax ratio to a decent level of 15% over the next few years, it would not be possible to close the budget deficit, discharge debt, or employ fiscal policy tools to stimulate economic growth. Any serious effort to raise taxes anticipates far-reaching reforms, in particular improvements to the direct tax system to make it robust and user-friendly, to widen the tax net and to create strong links between countries’ tax policies and growth objectives. . Since taking this post, Mr. Tarin has committed to moving in this direction in the next budget. Will he succeed in keeping his promises? Only time will tell.

Posted in Dawn on June 1, 2021

