The class 12 2021 jury exam must be carried out: RSS affiliate of PM Modi





The class 12 2021 jury examination must be carried out: affiliate RSS | Photo credit: Representative image Highlights The decision on the 2021 Class 12 Jury Exam will likely be announced today, June 1, 2021. An organization affiliated with RSS on Education has written to PM Modi, urging him to host the 2021 Class 12 Jury Exam. The RSS affiliate suggested various options, including changing the model to a goal, allowing students to solve questions at home, and more. The Center is expected to announce its decision on the 2021 Class Council 12 exam today, June 1, 2021. In the midst of that, an organization affiliated with the Education RSS wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to to ensure that the 2021 Class Council exam takes place. The affiliate organization RSS suggested various options, including changing the model to a goal, allowing students to solve questions at home or take exams of only 2-3 subjects, and more. schools. The letter from the RSS affiliate body to the PM reads: “With the future of the students in mind, the Class Council 12 2021 exam should be held. Some options may be offered to students due to unforeseen circumstances. “ Latest News: Priyanka Gandhi writes to Minister of Education and suggests various options for 12th CBSE Board of Directors review 2021 Class 12 2021 jury exam: options offered by the RSS affiliate The question paper can be designed according to the objective model. The board can allow students to take the exam from home. The exam can only be taken for the main subjects. The Class Council 12 2021 exam can be held at the respective schools. The open book format may be adopted for the conduct of the exam. The options offered by the Affiliate RSS are to simplify the entire review process. The letter further added that a weighting of 40% could be given to the grade of class 10 and a weight of 30% each to class 11 and the jury’s examination of class 12 2021. Read also: Cancel exams, declare CBSE 2021 results by mid-July: FICCI The organization’s secretary of the organization said it would be difficult to organize the Class 12 2021 jury exam via the online mode across the country due to the digital divide. Students may have the flexibility to choose from various options at their convenience. Yesterday, June 1, 2021, the Center informed the Supreme Court that it will soon make a final decision on whether or not to proceed with the Class 12 2021 Jury Examination. Students and peers are advised to stay positive and wait for the official announcement of the 2021 Class Council 12 exam.







