Unpacking the Message – Journal





The PDM finally met after days of discussions and speculation about their future course of action. He agreed to ignore outliers, but also decided to allow the bridge builder to contact them, in parliament. Government is still the greatest evil, despite the great betrayal.

The outliers responded by announcing their intention to ignore principled Democrats as well, but they’re not going to snub the bridge builder, it seems.

And this is where the state of the opposition lies. But the setting up of this situation was far more exciting than the decisions, which ultimately emerged. For a short period of about a week, we had Shehbaz Sharif playing bridge builder, only for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Maryam Nawaz to rush in and subject him to a rude awakening. This was followed by the great interview with Shehbaz Sharifs in which he unveiled his soul and vision (which he has yet to share with his older brother). And on the sidelines, we’ve had various second-tier leaders from all sides talking about the chances of reconciliation and confrontation and the kitchen sink.

But now that only some of the dust has settled, here are the main takeaways:

From the streets to parliament: in some ways, the decisions of the PDM are reminiscent of those of Imran Khan, who is considered a non-traditional politician. As he headed for parliament after thundering and raging in his dharna, so did the PDM, having in much the same way threatened and predicted resignations and new elections. The only difference is that the PDM learned much faster that it was easier to talk about resignations than to deliver and his actions show that he has learned the lesson, just like Khan has.

The current difference of opinion between Maryam and Shehbaz provides only for entertainment.

Therefore, he may have announced a new schedule for the Jalsas, but these power shows will no longer have the bite than the previous ones. On the one hand, a big party will be missing and, more importantly, the alliance itself is not talking about sending the government back to the country.

The PDM now knows, like the PPP, that the time for the government countdown is over. And to keep politicians in line, leaders must return to parliament and wait for the next election.

This means that any opposition that needs to be made will take place on the floor of Parliament. And for that, the PDM needs the PPP, even if it has perhaps decided not to invite them to the stage of the jalsa. Hence his decision to allow Shehbaz Sharif to initiate the PPP for the budget session.

In other words, for the foreseeable future, Maryam Nawaz and Abbasi will continue to complain about the great PPP betrayal, but inside the sacred halls the situation may be different.

Dynasty: The original title was from a soap opera so popular that its heavy videotapes were played on VCRs in Pakistani homes in an era before streaming services and even the era of entrenched political dynasties. But now family politics and rivalries dominate our national scene, Carringtons and Corbys, as we have our own families where people [are] in conflict but [love] each other despite everything.

Read: RED ZONE FILES: Is the PDM chapter closed?

But the current difference of opinion between Maryam and Shehbaz Sharif as the TV show only provides for entertainment. Because if they are also contradictory and this public on the future line of conduct, there is a good chance that Nawaz Sharif did not influence either of the two positions. It should be noted that in this current confusion, no one has said what the Noonies Quaid thinks or wants. So everyone in the party is holding on. A top leader, Rana Tanveer, even commented on a show on Hum TV that Nawaz Sharif should educate the party and clear up this confusion.

The fact that Sharif senior did not make his point obvious can be judged by how the difference of opinion has rarely been expressed in the past once it has weighed in. For example, once he decided to return to Lahore via GT Road after his disqualification, he was said to have made Shehbaz Sharif very uncomfortable, but the latter never said anything publicly. And later, while the party followed the strategy of mufahimat (rapprochement) and passed the law allowing the extension of the mandate of heads of services, Maryam Nawaz kept the peace. If the daughter and the brother are aamnay saamnay (at the antipodes) from their point of view, it is because they have not been told what the future policy will be. The Krystle-Alexis angle also plays out in the shadow of the TV series’ patriarch, although that is what captivated viewers.

Conflict and Compromise: Both start with the same letter, just like mufahimat and muzahmat (resistance). The distance between the two is not really as great as most politicians know. It is therefore not surprising that Maryam Nawaz also declared in quite significant remarks that if there is muzahmat, there will be mufahimat, adding that power speaks to power. This indicates that even the non-conciliatory faction of the PML-N knows that there will eventually be talks. But more importantly, in these words, Maryam Nawaz seems to have given a message to her uncle as well as to those with whom the party ultimately wants to speak that negotiations will take place but once the PML-N can do so in a position of power. , without really explaining what this position looks like.

Until Khan: Opposition politics aside, it’s always worth asking what the government thinks. Just celebrating the cracks with the opposition isn’t really a policy, but it seems the people of Constitution Avenue aren’t coming up with much else. It takes more than just a verbal offer to discuss a bill if the government is to truly engage the opposition. But for that he will have to dismount from the big horse NRO-nahi-doonga, which is a tall order for the prime minister.

The writer is a journalist.

Posted in Dawn on June 1, 2021

