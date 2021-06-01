The story of Pancasila from the hands of the Sukarno regime, from Suharto to Jokowi

NUSADAILY.COM JAKARTA Constitutional law expert Refly Harun believes that there is a tendency to abuse Pancasila as a political tool at different times. He believes this trend also occurred during the days of the Joko Widodo administration.

There are parties who believe that regime after regime has abused Pancasila as a tool of power. In fact, Pancasila was started and established as the foundation of the state with the aim of being a unifying tool and guidelines for the Republic of Indonesia.

Pancasila was born during a meeting of the Indonesian Independence Preparatory Investigation Agency (BPUPKI). Referring to the minutes of the BPUPKI meeting, Mohammad Yamin, Soepomo and Sukarno shared their ideas on the foundations of the Indonesian state after independence.

The meeting members then accepted the concept that Sukarno proposed in a heated speech on June 1, 1945. Then a committee was formed to follow through on Sukarno’s proposal until Pancasila was established.

Ria Casmi Arrsa in her book Deideology Pancasila (2011) mentions that the basic debate on the Indonesian state is not complete even though it is already independent. This can be seen in Constituent Assembly meetings which are filled with friction of opinion.

The Constituent Assembly itself was formed from the results of the 1955 election, tasked with drafting a new constitution (UUD). substitute for the Provisional Constitution of 1950.

Constituent Assembly meetings are always hot. The factions and political party groups within them have never been able to come to an agreement.

As many as 52 percent of Constituent Assembly members agree that Indonesia will continue to make Pancasila the base of the state. At the same time, 48% chose Islam as the basis of the state.

Sukarno, then head of state, was upset that the Constituent Assembly had never been able to produce a new constitution. He then dissolves the Constituent Assembly.

Sukarno then issued a presidential decree on July 5, 1959. He implemented the 1945 Constitution and started a regime of guided democracy or what is often referred to as the old order.

Old order

During the era of guided democracy, Sukarno coined the concept of Nasakom (nationalist, religion, communist). He tried to embrace communist groups which, in the 1950s, were often not invited by nationalist and religious groups to form a parliamentary cabinet, even though they had the fourth highest number of votes in the DPR.

Arrsa felt that the concept of Nasakom was the start of making Pancasila a political tool. Everyone seemed compelled to accept, although at that time the conflict between religious groups and communists was very strong at different levels of society.

“Publishing Nasakom’s teachings is tantamount to efforts to strengthen the president’s position because to reject Nasakom is to reject the president,” Arrsa writes in the book.

At that time, Sukarno dissolved the Indonesian Socialist Party and the Indonesian Council of Muslims (Masyumi). Sukarno also installed himself as head of state, head of government and commander of the army. All members of the DPR are appointed by him.

the new order

In the 1960s, Arrsa said Pancasila was used by anti-Communist groups. The group used Pancasila to justify the mass slaughter of people considered communists after the 1965 disaster.

The New Order continued the trend of using Pancasila as a tool of power. Soeharto gave only one interpretation to Pancasila. He also made Pancasila an inviolable ideology.

“The formulation initiated by Soeharto was to provide an interpretation of Pancasila with the guidelines, appreciation and practice of Pancasila (P4) in which the existence of P4 was reinforced by Decree MPR No. II / MPR / 1978” , said Arrsa.

Arrsa said the New Order also delegitimized Sukarno through its portrayal of Pancasila. One of the New Order maneuvers was to hold a Symposium on Awakening the Spirit 66: Exploring the New Trace at the University of Indonesia from May 6 to 9, 1966. The symposium declared Nasakom a failure.



In the era of post-1998 reforms, state leaders rarely echo Pancasila’s concepts and values. This was admitted by former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) (ANTARA FOTO / Rosa Panggabean).

Reform

At the start of the 1998 reform, Arrsa felt that leaders avoided talking about Pancasila. From BJ Habibie to Megawati, he has rarely appeared to express the values ​​of Pancasila and its implementation.

This suspicion of Arrsa was reinforced again by the speech of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) on June 1, 2006. SBY admitted that the discussion about Pancasila had started to slip out of the public sphere since the collapse of the New Year. Order.

“We feel, over the past eight years, in the midst of ongoing reform and democratization in our country, sometimes we lack courage, we refrain from saying words like Pancasila, the 1945 Constitution, NKRI, Bhinneka. Tunggal Ika, National Perspectives, Stability, Development, Diversity and Others, ”said SBY.

“Because it could be seen as incompatible with the reform and democratization movement. He could be considered non-reformist, ”he continued.

Pancasila has often been taken over during the reign of Joko Widodo. In 2016, Jokowi set June 1 as Pancasila’s birthday by Presidential Decree number 24 of 2016. Pancasila’s birthday June 1 is also designated as a national holiday.

In addition, Jokowi also formed the Pancasila Ideology Guidance Body (BPIP) on February 28, 2018. The agency was legally incorporated by Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 7 of 2018 regarding the Pancasila Ideology Development Agency as a foundation.

Stamp policy

Refly argued that there was a separation between community groups during the Jokowi administration. He said groups who disagree with the government will be intimidated by buzzers or buzzers on social media.

Parabuzzer, he said, would use Pancasila, the 1945 Constitution and the Unitary Republic of Indonesia as political stamps. Groups that are not online will be tagged with Pancasila.

“This has been happening since the time of Bung Karno, since the Old Order, the New Order, the Order of the Reformation, especially during the time of President Jokowi, when Pancasila was again used as a stamp, judgment . For example, to judge me Pancasila than others are not, ”said Refly contacted by CNNIndonesia.com on Thursday (5/27).



In the era of President Joko Widodo, Pancasila is often seen as a tool to beat those who disagree with government policies. Even so, during President Jokowi’s time, Pancasila’s birthday became a national holiday (Rusman-Biro Setpres)

A similar opinion was also expressed by the political observer from Andalas Asrinaldi University. He argues that Pancasila tends to be used as a judgment tool, but not in court.

Asrinaldi saw that the judgment was executed against groups that strongly criticize the government. More precisely, against groups of Islamic ideology.

“I think that becomes the justification, yes, that it is not considered Pancasila. Hanging over there. In fact, if we look at the labels of radical Islam, of radicalism, maybe it’s not in line with Pancasila, but if they are only aware of their practice of religion, Pancasila is guaranteed ”, Asrinaldi told CNNIndonesia.com on Friday (5/28).

Refute the assumptions

Meanwhile, Antonius Benny Susetyo, a special staff member of the Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP) steering committee, denied these assumptions. He pointed out that the Jokowi administration never used Pancasila as a political tool of power.

Benny indicated that the use of Pancasila as a means of hitting political opponents occurred during the New Order. He recalled his struggle to resist the expulsion of Kedung Ombo when the New Order wanted to build a reservoir with funding from the World Bank.

“If we just say New Order, we can’t do anything, we are being chased. When Kedung Ombo was the reason. The people who reject the construction of Kedung Ombo are called anti-Pancasila, they are PKI, ”Benny said when contacted by CNNIndonesia.com on Friday (5/28).

He said things changed after the Reformation. According to him, currently, Pancasila has once again become the ideology and the basis of the state, and not a political instrument of power.

Further, Benny felt that the Jokowi government had not tampered with Pancasila as a base of the state. He said the government never got rid of those who criticize.

“The worry is excessive. The point is, this country is democratic. These are precisely those who are arrested for spreading hatred, SARA, spreading those who disturb the public, this is what is being dealt with, ”he said.(they have)