What to expect from Trump’s summer grievance tour (Opinion)





Owl! Just what we need to ruin our exit from the pandemic and threaten any effort to find the bits of common ground we occupied before Trump turned everything into a terrible bickering for himself. His return shows that it is normal – and even profitable – to be rude and vulgar, dishonest and angry. And it will because it feeds on attention and withers without it.

As New Yorkers learned long ago, Trump is a truly gifted publicity dog ​​who understands the financial and political value of media attention. With her, he sold products, hotel rooms, rounds of golf and most importantly himself.

He won the presidency in 2016 with around $ 2 billion in free advertising earned, thanks to outrageous behavior that resulted in TV cameras on him. He used the same strategy once in office to dominate the news, sometimes hour by hour, using a Twitter torrent that reached 1,415 tweets and retweets in October 2020. But Trump has always run the risk of pushing things too far. According to the Washington Post, he made more than 30,000 false and misleading statements during his presidency. His false claims that the fraud deprived him of his re-election prompted his supporters to attack and invade the U.S. Capitol on January 6 – and he ultimately suffered real consequence for his rhetoric. Twitter and Facebook have banned him from their platforms, and he remains on the sidelines to this day (it remains to be seen whether the Facebook ban will be permanent). Since the social media ban, mentions of him on both large platforms fell 91%. . Coverage of Trump in the mainstream media is also on the decline, and when he attracts attention, it is often linked to investigations into suspected fraud at his companies and his inaugural committee. A criminal investigation is also underway into possible electoral interference in Georgia. But even with all the negative stories, or maybe because of them, a rabid core of supporters still remain loyal to Trump. He used that commitment, which comes with campaign donations and ballot votes, to keep his grip on the Republican Party. The power of his grip was evident in the GOP’s successful effort to block Senate approval of a committee of inquiry into the events of January 6, and in the House Republicans’ vote to expel Representative Liz Cheney. of his role as a leader. Cheney’s sin had been to criticize Trump, link him to the attack on Capitol Hill, and warn that a personality cult had arisen around him. Evidence of sectarian devotion to Trump can be found in a recent Quinnipiac University poll that found 66% of Republicans believe Joe Biden’s election was not legitimate. An even larger share, 85%, said they prefer political candidates who generally agree with Trump. The numbers suggest that despite losing his social media presence and being absent for months, followers remain staunchly devoted to the former president. Those engaged can still follow Trump’s moods and movements on Fox News, or even more Trump-y Newsmax and OANN. After Newsmax briefly co-opted its viewers, Fox recalibrated its content to further support Trump and is now a more trusted place for its fans. Supporters wearing red “Make American Great Again” caps can be expected to gather in droves for Trump rallies, and their leader will likely draw them in with roars of approval and outrage. The outrage will be directed against those allegedly victimized, including the Liberals, the Press, Wandering Republicans, and the Big Techs. A round of grievances of the kind we’ve come to expect from Trump represents yet another deviation from the norm for U.S. presidents. In fact, past presidents have consistently avoided the spotlight out of respect for their successors. Of course, no president in memory was grappling with Trump’s appetite for attention. He seems to need the love of the crowd and the attention of the media. He’s now catching their attention with hints that he’ll show up again in 2024.

Trump looks set to receive all the cheers he could ask for wherever he appears. However, press attention beyond the pro-Trump media is not a sure thing. He does not show up at any office, so gatherings cannot be considered newsworthy just because they are taking place. To break through and dominate the news cycle across the spectrum, Trump will have to say or do something special – or horrible.

As I have said. Owl.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos