Extradition of Choksis: The Tribune India

INDIA has taken a crucial step in securing the extradition of fugitive diamond dealer Mehul Choksi, wanted in the Rs 13,500 crore bank fraud case. New Delhi is banking on the cooperation of Antigua and Barbuda, the Caribbean country where Choksi fled in January 2018, a few days before the scam was discovered, and Dominica, where he is currently being held. India is also hoping to bring back another fugitive diamond dealer, Choksi’s nephew Nirav Modi, whose extradition was approved by the British government in April this year. These are promising developments for the Narendra Modi government, which has been repeatedly accused of not doing enough to catch the big fish. However, it is far too early for the dispensation from power to celebrate or be congratulated. Eradicating corruption and recovering black money hidden abroad were the main promises that propelled the BJP-led NDA to power in 2014. However, the long list of fugitive economic criminals living outside India continues to grow. ‘to be a thorn in the flesh of government. In July 2018, the Center told Lok Sabha that the CBI and the Law Enforcement Directorate had taken legal action to bring back 28 Indians, including Choksi, Nirav Modi, businessman Vijay Mallya and former head of IPL Lalit Modi. The Fugitive Economic Offenders Act 2018 was enacted with the aim of deterring these elements from evading the legal process in India. India has extradition treaties / arrangements with 58 countries, including Antigua and Barbuda, but none with Dominica. It is obvious that Choksi and his ilk will try all the tricks in the book to escape extradition – from citing the virulence of the Covid pandemic in India to ‘below normal’ conditions in Indian prisons. . The Center must be prepared for the long term and proactively tackle any issues that may delay the return of fugitives. Extradition, however, will only be half the battle won. The biggest challenge is to bring the cases to their logical conclusion by closing the trial within a limited time frame and convicting the culprits. Ensuring comeuppance for those who flouted Indian laws would be the ultimate deterrent.







