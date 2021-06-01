PM authorizes Sindh to extend Covid restrictions – Pakistan





Approves the rules of special technology zones

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday authorized the Sindh government to extend lockdown restrictions for an additional week in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the province.

The provinces are independent in making their own decisions regarding Covid-19 and Sindh can extend the lockdown restrictions for a week if it sees fit, the prime minister said as he chaired a meeting of the National Command Center and operations (NCOC).

A source told Dawn that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah asked the prime minister that the provincial government wanted to extend the lockdown restrictions for another week.

The source quoted the prime minister as saying: The provinces are independent to make their own decisions taking into account Covid situations.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the government and the intensity of the disease in its third dominant wave. I am completely convinced that due to the judicious decisions and strategies of the NOC, we have succeeded in eradicating the disease to a large extent, he added.

Prime Minister Khan has said the government wants to reopen all businesses as the third wave of Covid-19 is over. We are monitoring the situation closely and will soon reopen all businesses, he added.

He reiterated the need for strict mask use by all who move outdoors.

In addition, Prime Minister Khan chaired the second meeting of the Board of Governors of the Special Technology Zones Authority and approved the Rules for Special Technology Zones.

The meeting was briefed on the progress made by the authority over the past four months in making the body an effective and dynamic organization to promote technology transfer, research and development, attract foreign direct investment, create new jobs and boost IT exports and import substitution.

Prime Minister Khan was briefed on the progress made in establishing the special technology zone in Islamabad. The meeting was informed that leading IT companies including Huawei, Rapidev and Samsung have shown strong interest in taking advantage of the business opportunities available in the Special Tech Zone.

Other areas under study include Lahore Knowledge Park, TEVTA Skills Park Lahore, TPL Technology Park Karachi, NED Technology Park Karachi and KP Digital City, Haripur.

The meeting was also informed about plans for the development of special technological zones in the rural sectors of the country, technical and vocational training institutes / STZA Learning Academy, vocational training for disadvantaged young people in the field of information technologies, information technology and agriculture and human capital. development and job creation.

The Prime Minister appreciated the progress made by the STZA and reaffirmed that the promotion of technology in the country was the top priority of the current government.

The prime minister tasked the president of STZA with overseeing the speedy completion of the special technology zone in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan had a telephone conversation with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates.

The two leaders reaffirmed the close fraternal relations between the two states and discussed ways to further consolidate and diversify bilateral relations.

Mr. Khan stressed the importance of a responsible withdrawal and steady progress by the Afghan parties towards a political solution.

The two leaders praised the efforts to strengthen collaboration in the production of Covid-19 vaccines and in the field of information technology.

Posted in Dawn on June 1, 2021

