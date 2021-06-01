A former associate of Trump ally Roger Stone appeared to signal Hillary Clinton to be hanged during a conference with QAnon attendees





A seminar built on slavery and Jim Crow’s labor began paying for reparations

One night in 1858, Carter Dowling, a enslaved black man forced to work without pay at Virginia Theological Seminary in northern Virginia, made the courageous decision to escape. He traveled to Philadelphia, where he met the famous abolitionist William Still. He then continued to northern Canada and after the Civil War returned to Washington, DC, where he was able to open a bank account for his children. He eventually worked as a labor organizer in Buffalo. To this day, the Dowlings family line continues. And, possibly for one of the first times in American history, his descendants could receive cash payments for his forced labor. Sign up for The Morning New York Times newsletter In February, Virginia Theological Seminary began distributing cash payments to descendants of black Americans who were forced to work there during the days of slavery and by Jim Crow. The program is among the first of its kind. Although other institutions created atonement programs, such as scholarships and housing vouchers for blacks, few, if any, provided the money. (The New York Times could not verify whether the seminary is the first to make cash payments.) When white institutions face the sins of their past, do all we can to procrastinate, and well especially procrastinating if this is going to have some kind of financial implication, said Reverend Ian Markham, president and dean of the seminary, which is located in Alexandria, Virginia. We wanted to make sure that we didn’t just say and articulate and say what’s right, but also take action and were committed to it from the start. The checks, about $ 2,100 this year, will come in every year and have started going to the descendants of these black workers. The money has been withdrawn from a fund of $ 1.7 million, which is expected to grow in step with the large seminar endowment. Although only 15 people have received payments to date, that number could increase by dozens as genealogists scour records for living descendants. The program allowed payments to members of the generation closest to the original workers, calling them shareholders. If this generation includes people who have died, the payments will go to their children. And if that person had no children, the money would be distributed among the siblings of the older generation. The Reverend Joseph Thompson, director of the Multicultural Ministries Seminary, remembers the day Markham walked into his office and asked what he thought about creating a reparations program. It’s one of those things that I never thought I would see in my life some sort of serious conversation about repairs in the United States of America, he said. It was a very special moment for me. Seminar leaders recognize that the details of who will receive money, and how much, could be complicated. Take the case of Dowling. While he was black, his grandchildren identified themselves on official records as white, as did their descendants. Maddy McCoy, a genealogist working with the seminary to find the descendants of enslaved individuals, said that while such situations raised difficult questions, the seminary tackled them head-on. There is no manual we refer to as we move forward on this file, McCoy said. With that, there’s going to be a lot of ups and downs and a lot of really, really tough decisions and tough conversations, but that’s what this job is. The expansion of the program in the coming years will coincide with the 200th anniversary of seminaries in 2023. The seminary, a 25-minute drive south of Washington, has become the most powerful in the Episcopal Church. It delivers around 50 students per year and has an endowment of $ 191 million. But the institution, for all its prominence, has depended for decades on the labor of blacks who have never been paid adequately for their work or who have never been paid at all. They included gardeners, cooks, janitors, dishwashers and launderers. The exact number of black workers from 1823 to 1951 is still unknown, but they probably number in the hundreds. Among them was Linda Thomas’ grandfather, the first woman to receive a payment of $ 2,100 from the seminar. Thomas’ grandfather, John Samuel Thomas Jr., worked in the seminary after World War I as a janitor and most likely also as a laborer on the seminary farm. Linda Thomas, 65, said her mother recalled growing up in a small white house on campus. She said her grandfather dreamed of becoming a pastor but was prevented from applying to seminary due to his skin color. Eventually, towards the end of World War II, he moved to Washington and became a minister before his death in 1967. Although the payments were modest, she said she hoped the program would mark a change in American discourse. on reparations both on the exploitation of blacks and on the institutions that have benefited from them. For so many years, people with sweat on their backs not only chose cotton, but also built institutions, she said. While the seminar program is revolutionary in the United States, William Darity, professor of public policy and African American studies at Duke University, said such atonement programs should not be interpreted as sufficient to right the wrongs of slavery or eliminate the effects of racism. Strategies. The federal government is the only institution capable of funding a comprehensive reparations program large enough to atone for lost wages from slavery or to close the racial wealth gap. It’s not a question of personal guilt, he added, estimating that such a comprehensive program would require $ 11 trillion. It is a matter of national responsibility. Public support for repairs has grown over the years, from 19% of those polled in 1999 to 31% in 2021, according to surveys from ABC and the Washington Post. But even within the seminary, the atonement program has given rise to some setback. Markham said a handful of donors objected and said they would no longer contribute money. They also heard from people who asked to be removed from the seminar mailing lists. In determining how to provide repairs, a common dividing line has been whether to provide cash. The Evanston, Illinois city council has agreed to distribute $ 10 million to black families in housing subsidies, though the details of that plan remain unclear. Earlier this year, Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia signed a law requiring five public universities to establish scholarships and community development programs for blacks. And in March, a prominent order of Catholic priests pledged to raise $ 100 million for the benefit of the descendants of the slaves it once owned. Payments are a fundamental part of the Virginia seminar program, said Ebonee Davis, the associate for multicultural ministries, but added that relationships with families as well as recognition of the contributions of their ancestors were also crucial. I cried on the phone with the shareholders, she said. We laughed and kind of shared our disbelief that this was actually happening. It is no small task to confirm the identity of the slaves who worked at the seminary, as well as of their descendants. It is likely that from 1823 to 1865, at least 290 people worked there, according to research staff. From 1865 to 1951, there were probably hundreds more. Gerald Wanzer, one of the shareholders, said the records examined by the seminar revealed new details about several members of his family who worked there as laborers, laundresses and janitors. His great-grandfather, a blacksmith, would have been the first. But Wanzer, 77, said the seminary can never make up for what happened 150 years ago, and money won’t, personally, change my perspective. Wanzer said that during his own life he had experienced much of the racism endured by his ancestors. I never had to get on the back of the bus, but I remember the separate bathrooms and separate water foundations and not being able to be served for outbursts, he said, adding that these experiences had fueled his conviction that he never would. live to see atonement in the form of cash payments. Markham said he believed America was facing a judgment on racial inequality and that the seminar program, while modest, would help steer the nation away from its tendency to turn a blind eye. I think the time has come to say, no, you can’t anymore, he said. You really have to face up to what happened, how it happened and how you are getting there. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. 2021 The New York Times Company

