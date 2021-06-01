Officials investigate cause of virus outbreak in Java regency, Southeast Asia





A sleepy little regency on Indonesia’s main Java island has worried those fighting Covid-19. The Kudus Regency in Central Java has recorded a large number of cases since Hari Raya’s vacation and officials are now investigating whether a more transmissible variant of the coronavirus is responsible for the outbreak. The number of active cases in the regency, the smallest in Java with a population of 871,000, rose from 137 on May 14 to more than 1,000 yesterday. The government will perform genome sequencing tests on samples taken from patients in Kudus, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said during a press briefing after meeting with President Joko Widodo on the Covid-19 situation yesterday. Local Kudus officials attributed the spike in cases to increased visits and social gatherings during the Hari Raya era, as well as lax enforcement of strict health protocols among visitors to recreation centers. As of Friday, Kudus had 1,031 active cases, of which 291 were in hospital and the remaining 740 in home self-isolation. The regency recorded a record 241 new cases per day on the same day. The bed occupancy rate in Kudus hospitals has reached 90%. “We have transferred (Covid-19) patients from Kudus to nearby hospitals and to the provincial capital of Semarang,” Budi said, revealing that 140 medical workers were among those infected. “Fortunately, they had all been vaccinated, so the majority of them were asymptomatic. Those with symptoms recovered quickly because they had the antibodies,” he added. Across the country, authorities have reserved 72,000 hospital beds to treat Covid-19 patients, of which 25,000 are occupied, up from around 20,000 last week. The regions that reported high bed occupancy rates are Aceh, part of West Sumatra, part of Riau Islands, Riau, Jambi, part of Central Java, West Kalimantan and some areas of Sulawesi , said Mr Budi. He called on provincial governors, mayors and regents across Indonesia to step up vaccinations, calling for additional efforts to reach the elderly. Across the country, there is widespread reluctance among older people to be vaccinated, with only around 10 percent having opted for it so far. “Those who were admitted to the hospital and who were not were mainly the elderly. Give priority to the elderly. If we could better cover them, the bed occupancy rate would decrease and deaths would decrease. also considerably, ”he said. The most populous country in Southeast Asia is the most affected in the region, with 1.82 million infections and 50,578 deaths yesterday.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos