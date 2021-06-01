Politics
COVID-19: MEPs urge Boris Johnson to give more vaccines to the poorest countries with a “one in, one out” policy | UK News
Boris Johnson urged to give more COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries ahead of the G7 summit.
More than 100 MPs and multi-party peers want the prime minister to show “global leadership” and commit to a “one-in-one-out” policy on hitting.
The Prime Minister is expected to chair a gathering of the world’s most economically powerful countries in Cornwall from June 11.
As the summit neared, the signatories called on the UK government to donate one dose to the United Nations-backed Covax program for every dose purchased for use in Britain.
The program provides vaccines to low and middle income countries.
It comes as the World Health Organization, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank Group and the World Trade Organization have called on richer countries to give more COVID vaccines to poorer countries in a plea spouse in a number of international newspapers.
In a letter, the signatories said there is a “clear moral imperative to act to reduce the global vaccine divide,” as well as a “rational argument … to stop the threat of variants emerging abroad and taking root in the UK “.
He was backed by Senior Conservative MPs Peter Bottomley and Dr Dan Poulter – a former health minister who worked on the front lines during the pandemic.
Others who have put their names literally include former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, former Archbishop of Canterbury Lord Carey, former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas, former health minister to Margaret Thatcher , Baroness Hooper and former Liberal Democrat leader Lord Campbell.
“The longer we wait to act, the more likely it is that dangerous variants could emerge and escape the protections offered by current vaccines,” said the letter, coordinated by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on the coronavirus. .
He added: “The UK has the opportunity to use the G7 summit to show leadership on this critical issue and demonstrate that ‘Global Britain’ is more than just a slogan.
“While the UK has rightly committed to funding Covax, we remain a net importer of Covid-19 vaccines.
“The Coronavirus APPG therefore recommends that the UK immediately adopt a vaccine matching policy, in which for every dose of vaccine imported, one dose is given to Covax.
“This will help meet the urgent demand for vaccines in low- and middle-income countries around the world.
“The UK must not miss the opportunity offered by the G7 summit to lead the way in promoting more equitable global access to Covid-19 vaccines.”
The 116 peers and MPs believe the UK should aim to become a “net exporter of vaccines” once it builds up its manufacturing capacity.
The decision to write to the Prime Minister came after Professor Andrew Pollard, who helped develop the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, warned the group that “millions of people could die by September” if the vaccines don’t were not more widely distributed across the world.
Germany, France and Italy are among European countries that have pledged to donate at least 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to middle- and low-income countries before the end of the year , the group said.
They pointed out that the UK government had so far only committed to giving excess injections to Covax in the future, they said.
Matt Hancock previously said the UK “has probably done more than any other country to help immunize the world’s poorest” thanks to its support for the Oxford vaccine, which accounted for nearly a third of the global vaccine count. coronaviruses administered on May 19. .
He said the government had also donated more than £ 500million to Covax, which has delivered vaccines to 120 countries and territories.
In November, the British government decided to cut spending on its annual foreign aid commitment from 0.7% to 0.5% of gross national income.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]