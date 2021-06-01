Last minute: announced standardization schedule

Turkey has reached the end of the gradual standardization which will be implemented from 17 to Monday, May 2021, 5:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 2021, 5:00 a.m. The eyes of the citizens for the new roadmap in the fight against the coronavirus were in the statements of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Speaking after the Cabinet meeting, the highlights of Erdogan’s statements are as follows:

In June, curfews will continue to apply between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekdays and on Saturdays. This limitation will be applied on weekends between Saturday 10 p.m. and Monday morning 5 a.m., including all Sunday. In July, these restriction periods will be determined according to the evolution of the number of cases and deaths.

Food and beverage venues may serve the table between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. according to the determined rules and may continue their fixed-price service until midnight.

Businesses such as coffee shops, cafes, tea gardens, astroturf, gyms and amusement parks will be able to work from tomorrow between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. except Sunday. On Sunday, when there is a curfew restriction, only the take out service will continue.

The academic calendar of universities for the 2021-2022 academic year will start on September 13, 2021.

Sports clubs will be able to hold their general assemblies from the first day of June, and other organizations from the second half.

Flexible working practices in public institutions will continue until a new regulation is adopted.