Connect with us

Politics

Last minute: announced standardization schedule

Published

9 seconds ago

on

By


Statements by Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the coronavirus
Statements by Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the coronavirus

Turkey has reached the end of the gradual standardization which will be implemented from 17 to Monday, May 2021, 5:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 2021, 5:00 a.m. The eyes of the citizens for the new roadmap in the fight against the coronavirus were in the statements of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Speaking after the Cabinet meeting, the highlights of Erdogan’s statements are as follows:

In June, curfews will continue to apply between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekdays and on Saturdays. This limitation will be applied on weekends between Saturday 10 p.m. and Monday morning 5 a.m., including all Sunday. In July, these restriction periods will be determined according to the evolution of the number of cases and deaths.

Food and beverage venues may serve the table between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. according to the determined rules and may continue their fixed-price service until midnight.

Businesses such as coffee shops, cafes, tea gardens, astroturf, gyms and amusement parks will be able to work from tomorrow between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. except Sunday. On Sunday, when there is a curfew restriction, only the take out service will continue.

The academic calendar of universities for the 2021-2022 academic year will start on September 13, 2021.

Sports clubs will be able to hold their general assemblies from the first day of June, and other organizations from the second half.

Flexible working practices in public institutions will continue until a new regulation is adopted.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

Related Topics: