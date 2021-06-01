The PM ignoring the economic situation: Khaqan Abbasi





ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not aware of the country’s economic situation.

Speaking to the media, the former prime minister said countries had not made progress through lies, adding that if Pakistan progressed, inflation would have come down. Abbasi lamented that Prime Minister Khan ignored the country’s economic situation. He was proud of the growth rate during his tenure as prime minister, saying the GDP rate in 2018 was better than the current GDP rate.

The PML-N chief said the prime minister credulously believed in his advisers who had unfairly informed him of the false GDP rate and false information regarding the reduction in inflation.

He called on Prime Minister Khan to ask his ministers and advisers to brief him on the rate of GDP in 2018 and where it is today, adding that the Prime Minister should know what the per capita income of a Pakistani.

Speaking of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the PML-N leader said: The doors of the anti-government alliance are open to anyone who wishes to accept the decisions of the leaders of the movement, because no alliance can function without trust.

He clarified that he never threatened to step down as PDM general secretary, but reiterated that there was no possibility that the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) and the National Awami Party ( ANP) join the alliance again.

Abbasi said neither the courts, nor the media and leaders were free in the country. I have been waiting for three years and am in court, but I still do not know what the charges against me are, he said.

The PML-N leader said countries will function effectively if there is the supremacy of law and the Constitution, adding that the people who looted the country were flying in mapped planes and those who served the country sincerely. for five years attended court hearings.

