‘Leaving the building’: Texas withdrawal intensifies election battles Donald Trump Republican Houston Austin





Midnight was fast approaching. Anytime now, the Texas House of Representatives would approve one of America’s most restrictive voting laws.

It was 10:35 p.m. Suddenly, all the Democrats still present received an SMS.

Members, take your key and quietly exit the room. Do not go to the gallery. Leave the building.

The walkout was an attempt, and minutes later, Senate Bill 7 was dead. Left without enough House members to conduct their business according to the rules before the midnight Sunday deadline, Republicans in Texas have been forced to drop for now an election overhaul they had piled up with restrictions previously invisible during closed-door negotiations, including an early Sunday morning vote ban once. widely used by black practitioners in the hearts of election campaigns.

It was a dramatic and ultimate revolt: one by one, the Democrats walked to the exits and disappeared into the hallways. Voting machines on their abandoned desks were locked. In the unlikely event of a House call for an extreme remedy to ensure a quorum, the mobilization of state soldiers to forcibly bring back absent members, Democrats chose a hiding place the meaning of which was unmistakable: Mount . Zion Baptist Church, a black house of worship more than 3.22 kilometers away.

The rebellion gave Democrats and voting allies across the country a moment of morale boost after months of accumulating losses at GOP-controlled state houses, where Republicans rushed to enact a wave of strict election laws in response to false claims by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

But the Texas walkout is likely only a fleeting victory: Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who had declared new election laws a priority in Texas, barely waited for every Democrat to flee the House floor before declaring that ‘he would order an extraordinary session to complete the work. And he has already started punishing lawmakers, saying Monday he would veto the part of the state budget that funds lawmakers’ salaries.

“No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities,” Abbott tweeted.

He did not say when he would bring lawmakers back to work.

I understand why they were doing it, said Republican State Representative Briscoe Cain, who passed the bill in the House. But we all took an oath to the Texans that we would be there to do our jobs.

At 67 pages long, the Texas bill would have reduced voting hours, empowered poll observers, and reduced the ways in which to vote. It included a ban on drive-thru voting centers and 24-hour polling stations, both used last year around Houston, mirroring how Republicans have taken on Texas’s largest Democratic stronghold.

Many were ideas Democrats had spent months fighting, but they protested that others crept in at the last minute. This included not only a new early vote for Sunday, but also a provision that could make it easier to quash an election. Under the bill, a judge could overturn a candidate’s victory if the number of fraudulent votes cast could change the result, whether it is proven that the fraud did affect the result.

This is the kind of provision that could allow a favorable judge to side with a candidate who makes broad allegations of fraud with little specific evidence, as Trump did with virtually no success. Democrats and voting groups were particularly alarmed about this because the GOP continued to embrace Trump even after he tried to call off the 2020 election on false allegations of widespread fraud.

Hours before the vote took place on Sunday, Democrats crowded into a back room with Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan.

We weren’t getting satisfactory answers as to why the bill got so bad, ”said Democratic State Representative Gina Hinojosa. Most of us abandoned this meeting realizing that it was our only option.

But even before that, Hinojosa said, the momentum for a walkout was building. She said that a meeting of black and Hispanic lawmakers in the House made it clear that there was an anger, sadness, intolerance “about letting the bill pass. Another option was to miss out.” time, but that carried more risk: Hinojosa said Democrats had heard that any attempt to obstruct the bill would lead Republicans to cut off debate and hold a vote.

It was the first time in nearly 20 years that Democrats had staged a quorum break in Texas.

The collapse of the Texas bill was a rare victory for Democrats in a year that saw 14 states enact new laws tightening voting restrictions, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, a voting rights group. These laws were generally imposed by Republican-controlled state legislatures and quickly signed by GOP governors. The Democrats’ potential cure for the wave of restrictions, a radical national voting bill is bogged down in Congress.

We got example after example in Republican state legislatures, and this is the climax in terms of raw racism and reduced voting capacity for brown and black voters, said Fred Wertheimer, founder of the Law Group. Democracy 21 vote. The way they fight in Texas tells about how bad this legislation is and how Democrats are willing to do whatever they can to prevent this legislation from happening.

Democrats and voting rights groups are also hoping that Texas will give a boost to the congressional bill, known as the For the People Act or HR1. The measure was blocked in the Senate because some Democrats are unwilling to end the filibuster. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has scheduled debate on the bill to begin in late June in hopes of breaking the deadlock, and activists hope the Texas Democrats’ daring in the using quorum rules to block legislation will push their DC counterparts to eliminate these rules in the United States. Senate.

At least Democrats are hoping the walkout saved them time. When they left the church, it was after midnight.

We may have won the war tonight, but the battle is not over, ”said Democratic State Representative Nicole Collier.

Associated Press editors Nicolas Riccardi in Denver and Acacia Coronado contributed to this report.

