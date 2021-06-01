Politics
Adorable 6 Year Old Girls Video At PM Modi On Homework Gets J&K LG’s Attention | Trend
In the viral video, the girl appeals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ease the burden of homework for schoolchildren. The video caught the attention of many, including Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha.
PTI |
PUBLISHED JUNE 01, 2021 09:10 IST
A six-year-old girl’s video message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining of a huge homework burden through online education not only won hearts on the internet, but sparked a policy change in Jammu- and Kashmir to ease the pressure on schoolchildren.
In a short video posted on Twitter that has gone viral, the girl calls on the Prime Minister to ease the burden of homework on schoolchildren. The video has so far garnered multiple views and likes to catch the attention of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha.
The LG asked the Department of School Education to develop a 48-hour policy to ease the burden of homework for students.
Assalamualaikum Modi sahib, this is how the young girl begins her video message to the Prime Minister when she complains that her teachers give her too much homework through Zoom lessons.
My lessons are from 10 am to 2 pm … These are so many homework for the pupils of classes 6, 7, 10. Why do the children have so much Modi sahab homework? she says.
The cute video moved Sinha who described it as a very adorable complaint.
He ordered the ministry to develop a policy within 48 hours to ease the burden of homework on schoolchildren.
Very adorable complaint. Ordering the school education department to develop a policy within 48 hours to ease the homework burden on school children. Children’s innocence is a gift from God and their days should be lively, full of joy and happiness, the LG said on Twitter.
Watch the video:
What do you think of the video and the incident?
