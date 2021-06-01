Yusuf Ateh: BPKP must maintain the confidence of President Joko Widodo





We (BPKP-rouge) are more proactive, keeping ourselves from planning to accountability Jakarta (ANTARA) – The head of the Financial and Development Monitoring Agency (BPKP), Muhammad Yusuf Ateh, stressed the importance of maintaining the confidence that President Joko Widodo has placed in the supervision exercised by the BPKP in protection of strategic government programs. The BPKP chief in his press release received Tuesday in Jakarta said this in commemoration of the BPKP’s 38th anniversary. According to him, the BPKP for 2021 has formulated a priority agenda for supervision (APP) and a priority agenda for regional supervision (APPD). It was also the response to the leadership of President Joko Widodo at the opening of the 2021 national coordination meeting for internal control. President Jokowi requested that the BPKP be able to provide an escort from the start to the end of the government program. “We (BPKP-ed) are more proactive, keeping ourselves from planning to accountability. So the direction of BPKP oversight over government programs can really benefit the community,” he said. According to him, for a year the BPKP has managed to save public finances reaching more than 70 trillion rupees. Trust stakeholder or stakeholders, are also on the rise. This is also demonstrated by Ateh from the use of the results of BPKP supervision in various important government decisions. Also read: President admits accuracy of government data is still low Read also: Ministry of Finance: supervision of the state budget must be firm in order to benefit the community Among other things, the issue of improving PBJ policies during the COVID-19 emergency, setting cost standards swab test, PCRand mutual assistance immunization, accelerating the settlement of COVID-19-related health service fee arrears, and integrating data on social assistance recipients and data on assistance recipients to MSMEs. Therefore, Ateh urged all BPKP employees to maintain the trust placed by President Joko Widodo to be able to vigorously monitor government programs to be targeted and beneficial to the community. “The confidence and high expectations of the President and the ranks of ministers must of course continue to maintain and improve. Therefore, it takes the commitment and responsibility of all employees to achieve what has been planned”, a- he declared. Not to mention, he invited all BPKP residents who are currently working outside of BPKP and who are already retired to work together and collaborate in a commitment to maintain trust and build BPKP according to their respective roles. He invited the residents of BPKP to unite their steps, giving the best of themselves with scope and competence in harmonious harmony. “Just as musicians produce great music together, this follow-up orchestration will also be able to produce comprehensive conclusions and specific recommendations that are useful for policy improvement,” he said. Also read: BPKP mentions four keys to creating effective government programs Reporter: Boyke Ledy Watra

Editor: Chandra Hamdani Noor

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2021

