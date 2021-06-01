Qureshi for a Global Partnership Against Climate Change – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday urged nations around the world to develop a global partnership to address the challenge of climate change, as it is very important for an agrarian economy like Pakistan.

It was addressed to participants in a cycling rally organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program and the Ministry of Climate Change as part of World Environment Day.

This year Pakistan will host World Environment Day which will be celebrated on June 5th.

On the theme “Pedal for a Green Pakistan”, the cycling rally was led by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, also accompanied by Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul , Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change, UNDP Country Director Knut Ostby and diplomats from different countries and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Participants, including men, women and young people from different backgrounds, wore themed t-shirts and caps.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs in addition to wanting to maintain peaceful relations with nations, Pakistan also wanted to make a “peace with nature”.

He said Pakistan was one of the ten countries most vulnerable to climate change but unfortunately its people were unaware of the threat, however, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team led from the front to make them aware of the seriousness of the situation.

Today, he said, Pakistan is gaining international recognition for its role in protecting the environment. On World Environment Day (June 5), Prime Minister Imran Khan would also announce environmentally friendly initiatives to meet the challenge and preserve the natural environment.

Qureshi recalled that during the prime minister’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation on the issue of climate change.

He was happy that countries were cooperating with each other to find a green solution to climate change, he added.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said the participation of federal ministers and the diplomatic community in the cycling rally was aimed at underscoring the seriousness of the problem, which would go a long way in raising awareness among the masses.

He said the government’s initiatives regarding the 10 billion tree tsunami, the new electric vehicle policy and other environmental projects showed its commitment to the issue, which was also recognized internationally.

Copyright recorder, 2021

