What is the impact of conservative Christian groups on national politics?





Although the next presidential election is still 312 years old, some Republican hopefuls are already taking the first tentative steps that could eventually lead to the White House.

Key GOP leaders will be at the Faith and Freedom Coalitions Road to Majority conference, June 17-19 in Orlando, Florida, to court some of their most important members, religious conservatives, and see how these voters react to their speech.

The list of guest speakers includes big names like former President Donald Trump who has yet to rule out running in 2024 and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley. Politicians many see as the future of the Republican Party, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, are also expected to make an appearance, along with lesser-known but still important figures like Mark Robinson, the Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina, and Representative Madison. Cawthorn, R-North Carolina, who is currently the youngest member of Congress.

Events such as the Faith and Freedom Coalitions conference offer politicians a chance to deliver unfiltered messages directly to members of the public by helping to shape the national dialogue as well as the opportunity to connect with supporters and potential donors, say experts in religion and politics.

Participants leave conferences powered on. Back in the country, they began to publicize the various political candidates and some became the first organizers of future presidential campaigns.

To some extent, The Road to Majority and rallies like it can make or break a relationship between Republican candidates and religious conservatives, who play a key role in the GOP, said Mark Rozell, Dean of Schar. School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

These events can be the start of a relationship between contestants and attendees that leads to cash donations, campaign volunteering, and a supporting buzz of the little things that make a big difference over time.

It’s not the event itself, it’s the snowball effect over time, Rozell said, adding that I would expect any presidential contender to come forward.

Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Speaks during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court candidate Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on October 12, 2020. Susan Walsh, Associated Always press the right hand of God?

The Faith and Freedom Coalition was founded by Ralph Reed, a powerful religious and political leader who Time Magazine once called the Right Hand of God in a 1995 article about his former organization, the Christian Coalition.

The Faith and Freedom Coalition, launched in 2009, aims to cast a wider net than the previous group of Reeds. He seeks to not only serve Christian conservatives, but values ​​voters of all kinds, Reed told The Economist in 2010.

In 2011, CNN was already calling the organization a political powerhouse, noting that nearly all Republicans hoping to win the 2012 GOP nomination would be in attendance at the group’s annual conference that year.

However, the $ 50 million push by the Faith and Freedom coalitions to exit the Conservative vote in 2020 failed to win Trump the re-election he sought. Now they are regrouping.

The goal of the Faith and Freedom Coalition conferences is not just to connect voters with Republican stars, said Tim Head, executive director of the organization.

The gatherings also create synergy and momentum and impact the political plans of the GOP, he said, explaining that local and local politicians who are both speakers and attendees at such conferences take ideas from organized presentations to informal discussions in the hallways and everywhere in between.

It’s very common for these organic conversations and presentations to end up making their way into legislation, Head said. A Texas lawmaker ends up presenting what happened to the (state) legislature this year and then we get a call from a guy in Tennessee, Hey, can you contact me? or I am working on a bill.

In this way, policies and legislation have spread like wildfire, he added. Conferences are a great way for these things to skip state boundaries.

The Conferences of the Faith and Freedom Coalitions help lead the Republican Party, Rozell said. They allow GOP leaders to see which politicians or politicians are animating religious conservatives in the crowd.

Religious conservatives, he explained, have a disproportionate influence on Republican appointments not only at the national level but particularly at the state and local levels.

And conferences like Road to Majority, Rozell added, have a significant impact on many leaders and supporters of conservative religious organizations.

However, other academics are less convinced of the impact of such events.

For example, Clyde Wilcox, a professor of government at Georgetown University who used to attend the Christian Coalition’s annual conferences, says that at the time there was little correlation between the politicians in attendance at the event and those who ended up becoming the Republican presidential candidate.

But Rozell believes the buzz generated by these conferences may start to translate into a groundswell that could potentially bring a candidate for the White House.

Money follows political support, he said. To be able to build a base network of potential supporters and to be a leader in culture wars that will make money.

Increasing credibility and visibility with the grassroots helps provide significant funds for their future campaigns, Rozell added.

Help activists stay active

When the Faith and Freedom Coalition meets in Orlando in mid-June, potential Republican candidates and conservative political activists will have a chance to feel each other. Participants will get a feel for the presidential candidates and politicians will gauge the crowd’s interest in their demands.

Long before the 2024 presidential election, the Road to Majority conference likely looks more like a beauty pageant, Wilcox said. However, he adds that it’s not too early for participants to start emotionally betting on someone.

At least that’s what might happen in normal times, he added. This year you have Trump hiding in the background.

Everyone pulls back a bit, thinking Donald is going to run or not ?, Wilcox said.

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump hold a rally outside the New Mexico Capitol in Santa Fe, New Mexico, November 7, 2020. Morgan Lee, Associated Press

Regardless of what happens in the future, events like these will help party officials keep religious conservatives engaged.

They help activists stay energized, Wilcox said, adding that it’s hard to keep people on fire without events.

Conferences like Road to Majority, as well as other ongoing events like Rick Greens’ biblical citizenship classes, for example, help generate the connective tissue that binds religious conservatives into a national movement, Rozell said.

This is all part of the networking that exists between religious conservatives who are politically engaged, he said. One of the advantages that they (the religious right) have as a social and political movement is that they are constantly networked.

But Head says observers might be surprised who will show up at the 11th Road to Majority Conference of the Faith and Freedom Coalitions. He points out that some of the participants are leaning to the left. Additionally, demographic shifts in the crowd reflect the changes in American society and politics that manifested in the 2020 election and will only continue to grow.

Every year, Head notes, we see more and more diversity. This year, he estimates that between a fifth and a quarter of the crowd will be Hispanic, a group that plays a growing role within the Republican Party.

