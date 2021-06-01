Bat signed by Michael Flynn sells for $ 8,000 at ‘QAnon conference’





A baseball bat signed by retired General Michael Flynn sold for thousands of dollars at the “For God and the Country: The Patriots’ Ride” conference in Dallas, Texas this weekend -end.

The event, which many described as the “QAnon Conference” because of the beliefs promoted by the speakers and many attendees, featured Flynn as well as attorney Sidney Powell as the speakers.

Flynn briefly served as national security adviser to former President Donald Trump until he was expelled due to his contacts with the Russian ambassador. He then pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about communications, but was pardoned by Trump last year. Powell served as Flynn’s attorney and also filed a series of baseless – and often bizarre – election lawsuits in an unsuccessful effort to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020.

The weekend conference included an auction of various items. Among the items sold to the highest bidders was a baseball bat signed by Flynn. Trump’s associate told the audience that he and his wife called the bat “the department of Just Us” before it sold for $ 8,000.

Someone spent $ 8,000 on a baseball bat signed by Michael Flynn last night at the QAnon Convention auction inside the Omni Hotel in Dallas. Flynn said he and his wife called the bat “the just us department” pic.twitter.com/XXz3mttu2X

– steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) May 30, 2021

A QAnon quilt, which Flynn held for the public to inspect, was also reportedly sold for “thousands” of dollars. The cover – which featured a prominent “Q” – was signed by Flynn in addition to pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Like Flynn and Powell, Wood and Lindell played a key role in promoting Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent, as well as views that fit the QAnon conspiracy theory.

During the event, Flynn also expressed his support for a violent military coup aimed at overthrowing the US government. A member of the audience asked, “I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?”

Flynn quickly responded, to loud cheers from the crowd, saying, “No reason. I mean, it should happen here.”

Myanmar’s military coup began in February and is believed to have resulted in the deaths of at least 800 civilians. The civilian leaders of the Asian nation have been under house arrest and military leaders have been internationally condemned for their actions.

During the conference, Powell once again asserted that she believed Trump to be the rightful president – not Biden.

“He can just be reinstated,” the lawyer said of the former president at the conference. The audience applauded loudly in response to his false statement.

“And Biden is being told to leave the White House,” Powell continued with a smirk on his face. “And President Trump should be reinstated. I’m sure there won’t be any credit for wasted time, unfortunately. Because the Constitution itself sets the date for the inauguration. But he should definitely get the rest of his mandate and do his best. That’s for sure, ”she insisted.

While there is no truth to Trump’s claims about the 2020 election, polls have shown that many Republicans believe the theory without merit. A poll released last week by Quinnipiac showed that two-thirds (66%) of Republican voters do not believe Biden legitimately won the election. Another poll released by Reuters and Ipsos last week showed that 53% of Republicans believe Trump is still the legitimate president.

Michael Flynn speaks to supporters of President Donald Trump during the “Million MAGA March” protesting the 2020 presidential election result in front of the Supreme Court on December 12 in Washington, DC OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP via Getty Images

Dozens of election challenge lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies have failed in state and federal courts. Even judges appointed by Trump and other Republicans have dismissed the allegations. Meanwhile, multiple audits and recounts in key battlefield states – including places where the election was overseen by pro-Trump Republicans – reaffirmed Biden’s victory.

Former Attorney General William Barr, who was widely regarded as one of the most loyal members of Trump’s cabinet, said in December that there was “no evidence” of voter fraud that would change the outcome of the election 2020. Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency described the 2020 election as “the safest in American history.”

Newsweek reached out to Powell and Flynn for further comment, but did not immediately receive a response.







