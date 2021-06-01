Asia Watch: going viral – AIJAC

It takes little imagination to anticipate the reaction of Southeast Asian governments to the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The official language ticked all the necessary boxes, but the color is reflected in audience responses, where social media is cranking up the volume to 11.

As the fighting continued into its second week, the Muslim-majority countries issued a rare joint statement on May 16. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and the Sultan of Brunei attacked the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and what they described as its inhuman, colonial and apartheid policies towards the Palestinian people.

We reaffirm our solidarity and commitment to the Palestinian people, including their rights to self-determination, and the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, he added.

These sentiments were vehemently echoed in the streets where protesters waving Palestinian flags marched through several cities in Indonesia and Malaysia, but Malaysian authorities went further.

Malaysia’s Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has announced that it will closely examine social media platforms for signs of pro-Israel bias. Saifuddin Abdullah, Malaysian Minister of Communications and Multimedia and head of the MCMC, took to Twitter to condemn some social media platforms which appear biased because they have made too easy an effort to censor content that supports the Palestinian struggle , he said, without giving more details.

Such vigilance is only directed one way. McDonalds Malaysia was forced to refuse to deliver aid to Israel, calling the allegations a lie and slander amid WhatsApp messages calling for a boycott of the brand. McDonalds Malaysia director Azmir Jaafar said the boycott was unfounded and the company that operates McDonalds in Malaysia was fully taken over by Saudi Arabias Reza Group with a local business partner in 2017, in which the equity capital of the company belonged to Muslims.

Azmir added that the situation in the Middle East is indeed something very sad, but that does not mean that baseless and defamatory allegations can be cast lightly.

Meanwhile, Malaysian halal activists have launched a boycott of products they say were linked to Israel, starting with Coca-Cola. A video showing members of the Malaysian Islamic Consumers Association removing dozens of bottles of Coca-Cola from a grocery store in Kuala Lumpur has circulated online.

The five-minute video also showed the group, led by Chief Justice Nadzim Johan, 62, peeling off brand labels from a beverage refrigerator and replacing them with a sign saying: We don’t sell Coca-Cola here. They tried to set these labels on fire outside the store before deciding to stomp on them, inviting others from the nearby restaurant to join in the performance.

The representative of Coca-Colas in Malaysia reacted to the video, pointing out that the drinks were made locally. He also weighed in on violence in the Middle East, saying he was deeply concerned. The group’s other targets include the Starbucks coffee chain, sports brand Puma and tech company Hewlett-Packard.

Former Malaysian beauty queen Larissa Ping is also feeling the heat. The 2018 Miss World Malaysia sparked backlash after calling Malaysian keyboard warriors for cyberbullying Miss Universe Israel Tehila Levi on social media about Israel’s actions against Hamas.

Malaysians began bombing Levi, who is completing her compulsory military service, with hateful comments after she appeared in the Miss Universe pageant national costume series as hostilities continued.

I am so embarrassed and angry with our Malaysian warriors who harassed Miss Universe Israel, Ping said on May 15 before removing the comment. This leaves such a bad image on Malaysia and it could affect our own Malaysian representative, she added.

For her problem, Ping herself was targeted as her social media page was inundated with profanity. One of the comments read: Brainless beauty is useless, wouldn’t it be better if you got bombed too?

In Indonesia, a confused cyber warrior faces six years in jail under Indonesia’s Electronic Information and Transaction Act (UU ITE), with police claiming to insult Palestinians in a TikTok video, even though he claims that ‘it was a confusion.

H, 23, went viral with his TikTok video in which he treated Palestinian pigs and said they should be slaughtered. He has since been charged with article violation in connection with the controversial UU ITE.

In another video uploaded to TikTok, H apologized to his audience and said he misunderstood the role of Palestinians in the situation. I made a mistake in what I said, apparently the colonizer is Israel. Israel f – you, that’s what I meant, please forgive me for my mistake, he said.

Despite the apologies, police confirmed that H had been arrested and that the legal process would continue.