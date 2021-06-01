bne IntelliNews – Turkey’s growth spurt is running on clay, analysts say

Turkey’s official GDP growth rate in the first quarter has beaten expectations, increasing 7% year-on-year and 1.7% year-on-year, but many economists see the economic push as running on its feet. clay.

Most honest economists realize this growth was bought at the cost of a weaker currency and higher inflation, making Turks much poorer in dollar terms, said Timothy Ash, senior markets strategist. emerging at BlueBay Asset Management.

Enver Erkan, chief economist in Istanbul Tera Yatirim, responded to GDP figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK or TurkStat) saying that there is an exchange rate illusion in the economic growth data of Turkey. GDP per capita in dollars has declined by almost 40% since 2013 to around $ 7,700 last year, making Turkey’s economic model unsustainable as growth is largely driven by government spending and efforts to stimulate lending Bloomberg said quoting Yatirim.

Accelerated loans

Last year, Erdogan’s Turkish administration pushed banks to step up lending to help businesses and consumers survive last year’s coronavirus crisis. The credit boom took place in tandem with an initial easing cycle, weakening the Turkish lira (TRY) by 20% last year and ensuring official headline inflation couldn’t escape double digits. The currency lost 10% more against the dollar in the first quarter, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogans sacking hawkish, four-month-market-friendly governor Naci Agbal in March sending the lira into another drop. At the end of last week, the currency hit another all-time low.

The median of 22 forecasts in a Bloomberg The survey looked for first quarter GDP growth of 6.3% y / y. In a Reuters poll, the median prediction was 6.7% y / y.

The reported result means that Turkey grew faster than all of the Group of 20 countries except China in the first quarter. Economic output in the first quarter was $ 188 billion. Production in the 12 months ending in March totaled $ 728 billion.

Year on year, household final consumption expenditure in the first quarter increased by 7.4%, government final consumption increased by 1.3% and gross fixed capital formation increased by 11.4%, a declared TUIK. Exports of goods and services climbed 3.3% y / y, while imports of goods and services fell 1.1%, he added.

Risk for the tourist season

Most forecasts predict that Turkey will experience GDP growth of 5-6% in the full year of 2021, although the country risks losing much of its international tourist season if the countries from which many tourists arrive. traditionally, like Russia, Germany and the UK, cannot be persuaded that it has done so. has sufficiently brought its latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic under control.

In a note, analysts at BBVA Research said Turkey’s current strong growth momentum and continued credit growth, along with a positive global outlook, have put upside risks to their conservative 2021 growth forecast of 5. %.

They said: domestic demand [in Q1] gave a robust contribution of 6.0 pp, while the contribution of net exports turned positive (1.1 pp) for the first time after 5 quarters. All sectors made positive year-on-year contributions, with the highest support coming from industry at 2.5 pps, followed by the contribution of commerce, transport and accommodation at 1.4 pps.

Slowdown is still unclear so far due to reopening [after the May lockdown] again and continued moderate credit growth rates. Private consumption accelerates further as investment stabilizes from May, BBVA added.

On the negative side, BBVA said, tighter financial conditions, downside risks to tourism income and the finalization of the ban on layoffs and short-term work pay in June all raise uncertainty. Overall, a positive surprise is now more likely given the looming reaction of the economy with the reopening at the end of May.

Given the risk that many Turks may not feel the recovery, it is concerning that GDP per capita last settled at the low levels currently seen in 2003, the year Erdogan came to power as Prime Minister. minister of the country, according to the World Bank. The data.

According to the Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (TURK-IS), Turkey’s net minimum wage of 2,826 TRY ($ 333) per month is now below the hunger threshold for a family of four in 2,830 TRY.

As Erdogan faces record-breaking approval ratings, investors will continue to fear that the executive chairman will now order the central bank to cut the benchmark interest rate by 19% (compared to an official annual inflation of 17, 1%) prematurely to help trigger more economic activity. It would threaten further inflation and instability to read it.