President Joko Widodo: Pancasila now faces challenges from radical transnational ideologies that are spreading throughout Indonesia





BOGOR, banten.indeksnews.com- President Joko Widodo acting as the ceremonial inspector during the Pancasila 2021 anniversary ceremony virtually from the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. During this commemoration ceremony, President Joko Widodo appeared to be wearing the traditional clothes of Tanah Bumbu in South Kalimantan. The commemoration ceremony is centered on the Pancasila yard, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jakarta. At exactly 8 a.m., President Joko Widodo, as inspector of the ceremony, virtually entered the ceremony venue and was followed by the report of the ceremony commander. MPR chairman Bambang Soesatyo read Pancasila’s text while DPR chairman Puan Maharani appeared to read the opening text of the 1945 Constitution. “What we need to be careful of is the growing rivalry and competition, including the rivalry between points of view, the rivalry between values ​​and the rivalry between ideologies,” President Jokowi said in his tenure. during the Pancasila 2021 anniversary ceremony. President Jokowi stressed that expanding and deepening the values ​​of Pancasila cannot be done in an ordinary way. According to him, extraordinary new avenues are needed using the development of science and technology, especially industrial revolution 4.0. “I call on all government officials, religious leaders, community leaders, the young generation of Indonesia and all Indonesian people to unite and actively act to strengthen the values ​​of Pancasila by achieving the advanced Indonesia we aspire to. Jokowi said. Pancasila now faces the challenges of globalization. Radical transnational ideologies can use various facilities to interact between countries and reach all corners of Indonesia. Let us strengthen the values ​​of Pancasila by achieving an advanced Indonesia.

