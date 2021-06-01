Yes, democracy is * really * in danger





There is a natural human tendency to assume that politicians (and people in general) are exaggerating – especially when it comes to the gravity of things at any given time. We are all prisoners of the present moment.

For example, when politicians decry the bitter partisanship of Congress, history students note that Senator Charles Sumner was beaten by Representative Preston Brooks with a cane on the Senate floor in 1856. Which, well, yes.

So when President Joe Biden, in an address at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Remembrance Day, said that “democracy itself is in peril, here at home and around the world,” the natural reaction of many is a sleight of hand. Democracy in danger? In the USA? Is that so?

Yes really. Consider where we are as a country:

* Senate Republicans have just put the kibosh on a bipartisan commission that reportedly investigated the violent insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

* Former President Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede defeat in the 2020 election. “A massive death toll ‘voted’ in the 2020 presidential election, far more than anyone has known or seen before,” Trump said in a statement late last week. (Side note: there is very little evidence of deaths voting in elections.) Trump’s lies work; a majority of Republicans (53%) said he was the “real” president in a Reuters / Ipsos poll released last week.

* Texas Republicans spent the weekend trying to pass one of the most restrictive voting laws in the country. While Democrats have used parliamentary tactics to delay a vote on the package, a special session is likely as Gov. Greg Abbott (right) tries to push through the legislation. Texas is far from an isolated case; 14 states have passed laws making voting more difficult since the 2020 election, and dozens more are in the process of being passed by state legislatures across the country.

Add it all up and you get this: We are a country in which fundamental facts – like the one that won the election – are in dispute. Partisanship is so severe that a bipartisan compromise to create a commission to study one of the darkest days in American history is rejected. And efforts are everywhere to restrict how and why people can vote in the next election.

The point: Americans tend to believe democracy is too powerful an idea to fall apart. The past four years, however, have proven just how popular democracy is. And that if we don’t fight for truth, fairness and facts, we risk losing them forever.

