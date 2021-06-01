Politics
Harlah Pancasila and Risma ask ASN at the Ministry of Social Affairs to defend integrity
Jakarta –
Minister of Social Affairs (Mensos) Tri Rismaharini participated in a virtual Pancasila birthday ceremony led by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the Pancasila building, complex of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in central Jakarta.
Risma wearing a red kebaya and her staff attended the ceremony by video conference at the office of the Ministry of Social Affairs, Salemba, Central Jakarta. While the ranks and all ASNs of the Ministry of Social Affairs followed from their respective residences dressed in traditional clothing.
On this occasion, Risma advised all employees of the Ministry of Social Affairs (Kemensos) to participate in the effort to strengthen the culture and practice of the values of Pancasila.
“A lot can be done. Including working seriously to serve the needs of the community. Because the people we help are less fortunate people who wait for what we do,” he said in a statement. written, Tuesday (1/6 / 2021).
According to him, the task of the Ministry of Social Affairs may seem light, but it plays an important role for the well-being of the community.
“Like signing a letter or something. Providing help is not a mistake. Those who are assisted are very happy. Even though 100,000 rupees is very meaningful. For us it may be small. . But for the community, it’s huge, “he said.
In addition, Risma also called on the ranks of the Ministry of Social Affairs to uphold discipline, morality and integrity in the management of data for the poor. Because he considered that it could be a way to anchor the values of Pancasila.
He also recalled that small mistakes can have fatal consequences, especially if they are caused by a way of working without integrity.
Photo: Doc. Ministry of Social Affairs
“I ask all friends (ASN) within the Ministry of Social Affairs to uphold integrity. Imagine if we typed a number incorrectly it could result in huge losses for the state,” he said. he declares.
In line with Jokowi’s mandate, Risma also called for participation in sustaining the use and dissemination of information through digital devices.
“I ask all of us to ensure that digital devices are optimized for the productive and constructive needs to maintain and care for the diversity of the nation, and not to open up space for the dissemination of ideas or thoughts that contradict the ideology of the state, ”he said.
In addition to this, he also advised to work wholeheartedly, sincerely and sincerely, even if the task is difficult. “If we do good, Allah will reward us,” he explained.
Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), in his speech, hoped that the momentum of the Pancasila Day commemoration would be used by the Indonesian people to strengthen Pancasila values. This is because the advancement of civilization also brings competition in values or ideology.
“Especially with the advancement of science and technology 4.0, the rivalry of thought is more open, including radical views and ideologies developing faster and more widely,” he said.
To this end, he called on all national figures, clerics, religious leaders, educators, community leaders and all elements of the nation to strengthen the culture of Pancasila values.
“It can no longer be overcome in an ordinary way, but must be managed in an extraordinary way, including developing science and technology based on Pancasila,” Jokowi concluded.
(act)
