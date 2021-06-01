Politics
Boris Johnson must challenge doomsday prophets and reopen on schedule
A hot and sunny holiday Monday across most of the country saw hundreds of thousands of day trippers flock to the beaches and rural beauty spots. But if such activity could be interpreted as nothing more than a sensible step on the road to normalcy later this month, dark clouds of fear and caution have cast their shadow over the future.
Once again, it is the scientists, mostly mathematical modelers, who are responsible for this mood darkening as they demand that the plan to unlock the company on June 21 be postponed.
Boris Johnson has already delayed making a decision on whether the latest roadmap milestone is to be met, but he faces precisely the same dilemma that emerged last fall. Then, as Dominic Cummings testified last week, the PM resisted yet another lockdown but was pushed by Sage advisers.
However, there is a fundamental difference between yesterday and today: the vaccine. He cut the link between the virus, hospitalizations and deaths. Scientists who say we are on the verge of a third wave must accept that the circumstances are not the same as before, even as cases multiply, as they inevitably will once people start to freely mingle again. .
Those pushing for continued restrictions are invariably people who are not directly affected by the consequences do not run a business, employ no one, have not pre-ordered goods in the hope of reopening closed premises for 18 months and do not fear for their future. means of subsistence.
Perversely, NHS chiefs are also warning against removing the restraints early as hospitals face the excessive non-Covid demand caused by the lockdowns.
Government caution is linked to the spread of the Indian variant of the coronavirus; but other mutations, potentially more contagious, are also looming on the horizon. Do we lock in until they disappear as well?
The aim of immunizing people and most of the most vulnerable is to enable them to lead normal lives, not to be perpetually imprisoned. Aside from the need for an annual booster, those of us who have had two doses cannot be more protected. Mr Johnson must resist the scientific voices of the disaster and continue with his roadmap plan. If not now when?