The implementation of Pancasila, our duties





SEMARANG SELATAN, AYOSEMARANG.COM – Implementing and anchoring Pancasila has become the task of all parts of society. This was passed on by the Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo, after attending the Pancasila 2021 anniversary commemoration ceremony held online with the inspector of the ceremony, President Joko Widodo, Tuesday, May 1, 2021. Ganjar added that he was an instructor for President Joko Widodo in his tenure. Founding Pancasila is our duty to all, all elements of society. READ: Ganjar Pranowo ensures Cilacap nakes are not exposed to India’s Covid-19 variants So that Pancasila does not become a concept as if it cannot be implemented. “In fact, it can certainly be done because Pancasila is mined from existing stocks,” he said in a statement obtained by ayosemarang.com. The implementation of Pancasila in everyday life can be done through real actions. For example, regarding the implementation of the first precepts of the Almighty Divinity, this can be done with mutual respect between religions. Respect each other between religions, do not deny each other. Then we have meaning, are tolerant, and then we help each other, especially in Covid-19 conditions like this, help those around them. It is an implementation of Principle 2, he added. READ: Loekmono Hadi Kudus Hospital allows Covid-19 patients to wait for family, Ganjar Pranowo: It’s a danger! The implementation of the third principle of Indonesian unity is absolutely necessary in a pandemic like the one today. The value of unity is necessary to face increasingly diverse challenges. So, good stories and examples need to be talked about, both in the real world and in the virtual world, so that people have good morale too, he said. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo, in his tenure, said the challenges Pancasila faces are not easy. Globalization and the interactions between worlds do not necessarily equate to views. Not to mention the growing rivalry in various fields, including ideological issues. Pancasila should be the basis for the development of Indonesian knowledge and technologies. “I invite all elements to unite to actively move,” said Joko Widodo. READ: Ganjar Prepares Semarang to Cope with Rise in Kudus Covid-19 Patients







