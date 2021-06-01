Sindh allowed to extend COVID-19 lockdown by Prime Minister Imran Khan: report





File photo. Lockdown restrictions in Sindh set to be extended by a week. PM Imran Khan allows Sindh government to take appropriate action to curb spread of virus Provinces are independent to make their own decisions on COVID-19.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah’s request to expand coronavirus restrictions in the province, according to a report in Dawn.

The National Coordinating Committee meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who reviewed the coronavirus situation in the country.

Addressing the NCC meeting, CM Murad said that despite markets closing at 6 p.m. and restricting people to their homes, with few exceptions, the COVID positivity ratio has climbed to over 10% .

The report, citing anonymous sources, said the prime minister authorized the chief minister to take the necessary steps to curb the spread of the virus.

“The provinces are independent in making their own decisions regarding COVID-19 and Sindh can extend the lockdown restrictions for an additional week if it deems it appropriate,” the prime minister reportedly told CM Murad.

The report added that the chief minister asked the prime minister about the Sindh government extending the coronavirus lockdown.

The Sindh government last month extended the lockdown restrictions by two weeks as COVID-19 cases increased after the Eid holiday.

“ Whole nation approach ”

Separately, speaking at a press conference after attending the NCC meeting, the head of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Asad Umar had said the government would launch a major campaign to ensure that the vaccine against the coronavirus would reach the entire population. .

The federal planning minister said restrictions introduced by the government before Eid had paid off as the positivity rate declined.

He explained that the restrictions were a “defensive action” and affected people’s livelihoods, adding that the only way out of the current situation was to get vaccinated.

Umar said the government hopes to get enough people vaccinated by Eid-ul-Azha so that there is no need to impose restrictions like they did on Eidul Fitr. To this end, the minister said the government is moving from a “whole-of-government approach” to a “whole-of-government approach”.

Asad Umar said as part of the whole-of-government approach, “all departments, whether federal or provincial, are working together” against COVID-19. “The next step we’re heading towards is called the whole nation approach.”

He added that this means “the whole nation must work together” for the vaccination campaign.

“To make sure the vaccine reaches everyone, we are launching a big campaign,” he said.

The minister said that, as a first step, the CNOC will hold a meeting with media owners and presenters on Tuesday (today).

