How Narendra Modi moved away from Atal Bihari Vajpayee | NOTICE

“The tragic paradox of the electoral road to authoritarianism is that the assassins of democracy are using the very institutions of democracy – gradually, subtly and even legally – to kill it.”

– Steven Levitsky

As the BJP government led by Modi ends seven years in absolute power, it is worth remembering how a former chief minister, before becoming prime minister, was a staunch supporter of India’s federal structure and used this argument. to keep the goods and services tax (GST) system in abeyance. After a historic mandate twice, he is today held responsible for the weakening of this very federal structure. The most recent case is the confrontation with West Bengal.

The state versus center relationship has become more jarring as the BJP attempts to use power, stealth, and money to dislodge governments at will, uses governors to achieve its goals – we’ve seen it in Maharashtra and more recently in West Bengal. The excessive reliance on central agencies has also led states to revoke the general approval given to the CBI to be able to conduct an investigation. Maharashtra has seen the BJP use the CBI, ED, IT, NIA and NCB to try to weaken the state government. However, the party failed. Sadly, even the Indian Election Commission (ECI) has come under heavy criticism in recent elections held in various states. Before the assembly elections and after the defeat of the BJP in the West Bengal elections, we saw the center-state confrontation at its height. The recent recall of the West Bengal chief secretary is unprecedented in Indian administrative history according to a former special secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat. He called it not only unprecedented, but also as a vindictive gesture in his newspaper quote.

The four pillars of democracy – the executive, the legislature, the judiciary and the media – are supposed to function independently of each other, but now appear to be subordinate to an all-powerful central executive. The Indian Constitution calls India a Union of States; this term categorically defines India as a federation of states although it has given central government a more superior role over states. This led to using all the loopholes in the Constitution to reaffirm the Center’s authority over the states for the past seven years and resulted in many acrimonious exchanges between the Center and the states, especially those led by non-BJP parties.

The era of multiparty democracy began to gain popularity as the hegemony of Congress began to wane in various states and the party split into various regional political units. Influential state leaders felt that their state’s interests were undermined and their own role diminished as all decisions affecting them came from an increasingly centralized leadership. It is said that those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it and now a similar centralization of power is observed today in the BJP. Everything he opposed and accused Congress of is followed, if not improved, by them – by challenging state elections on the national agenda, winning states off the back of the prime minister’s charisma, and deciding what to do next. Delhi chief ministers or dislodging non- BJP governments citing constitutional standards. Congress is accused of urgency but the subversion of all constitutional authorities is India’s undeclared emergency in the words of LK Advani.

The first signs of a weakening democracy come when decisions are made unilaterally without seeking support or creating a strong feedback mechanism with the opposition. The refusal of the post of Leader of the Opposition was an indication of this. Not only did this go against long-standing parliamentary traditions, it also denied the opposition a role in important committees that would ensure government accountability. Whether it was the reversal of the GST, the Land Boundary Agreement with Bangladesh, demonetization, the implementation of the CAA and, more recently, the fact that agriculture was a state submitted for adoption by Farm Bills despite massive protests.

The BJP has totally ignored the opposition, which is an equally important part of any parliamentary democracy, and has even made fun of them on several occasions. All expectations of accountability or transparency are ignored, any questions asked are ridiculed. It reeks of an autocratic approach to governance that despises anyone who criticizes the government and amounts to criticism of the country.

The advent of unchecked social media platforms that are used as tools to spread fake news and manipulated narratives has further created schisms in the federal structure and undermined our democratic principles. While it is absolutely necessary to master these platforms, we must impose the responsibility rather than the control that the central government has done through its new rules. The part that has benefited the most from these platforms that have helped to build its story is now exposed by the same media.

Since the first case of Covid was reported in India, the epidemic law has been put in place. Thus, treatment protocols, drugs and vaccination have become the primary responsibility of the Center while health is a matter of state. However, the country has witnessed such cases: when it comes to bragging, the central government was at the forefront. And, when it was time for the brigbats, the finger was pointed at the state governments. The response of Cabinet ministers to any constructive feedback from the opposition has received a political response – be it oxygen shortages, vaccinations, intensive care beds or ventilators.

As the confrontation between the central state becomes more frequent, it is time to rethink the balance of power. State autonomy and national integration must coexist, the balance between centralization and decentralization must prevail. The extremes of either will take us further away from our cherished ideals of the nation. In the words of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, “Governments come and go, but this nation must stand up.” In its new avatar, the BJP has clearly forgotten its long-standing values ​​and principles.

(The author is an MP for Rajya Sabha of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena)