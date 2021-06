Tibetan nuns in brown robes vigorously debate Buddhist precepts, while monks rush to an astro turf field on the roof of the world to throw a soccer ball. One of the world’s top places of learning, the Tibetan Buddhist College has more than 900 students studying Mandarin, English, and political studies. Everything takes place under the benevolent gaze of Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose portrait festoons the college, nestled on the hillside more than 3,600 meters above sea level. Beijing says it “peacefully liberated” the mountainous region of Tibet in 1951 and insists it has since brought infrastructure and education to a previously underdeveloped region. Chinese flags and Xi’s aphorisms spice up the college grounds. But there is no sign of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, who fled the region in 1959 and set up a government-in-exile in India. AFP joined a government-led media tour of the politically sensitive region this week. Since 2008, it has been practically impossible for journalists to visit, except on organized trips. Sporadic protests have erupted in Tibet in recent decades, including self-immolations by monks in the heart of Lhasa and large protests against Chinese rule in 2008, which have left many dead. Human rights groups say voicing anti-government views is now extremely dangerous, while simmering unrest is quickly hushed up. During the media tour, college students praised their education. Monks, nuns and novices rehearsed religious texts, showed their English, and presented traditional Buddhist debates, with the speaker delivering emphatic rhetorical flourishes in a pebble courtyard. “I’ve been here for over two years,” said Monk Xirekewang, 32. “We study from 6 am to 9 pm. I like studying here and I don’t feel tired … life is very good.” But China has been accused of deliberately diluting Tibetan culture, including running its education system. The story continues Critics say freedom of movement and expression is tightly controlled amid ongoing “sinization” in the region. Academics also say it has become extremely difficult to conduct studies of the region, making it more difficult to independently assess quality of life in the field. “The levels of repression needed to keep tabs on things in Tibet … tells me things continue to be tense there,” said Gray Tuttle, professor of modern Tibet studies at the University. from Columbia. Students were all smiles for foreign media at the well-funded Lhasa campus, which has a new soccer field and an astro turf racing track. University vice president Gesang Wangdui told media that the university’s success is due to China. “I am a member of the party. I am not a Buddhist – I am a communist.” rox / apj / lb

