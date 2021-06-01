



Joe Biden warned in a speech commemorating the war dead of the United States on Memorial Day that American democracy was in jeopardy and called for empathy from his fellow citizens.

Speaking at Arlington National Cemetery, the US President, accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, paid tribute to the war dead of the Americas, whom he described as making the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of democracy.

But he added that American democracy itself was in danger. The mission is incumbent on each of us, every day. Democracy itself is at risk, here at home and around the world, he said. What we do now, how we honor the memory of the dead, will determine whether democracy will last long.

Mr. Bidens’ speech played out against a tumultuous period in American politics, rocked by four years of erratic rule and upsetting Donald Trump’s standards, culminating in the January 6 attack on the Capitol in Washington DC by a crowd supporting Trump seeking to disrupt the formalization of Mr. Bidens’ election victory.

It also comes at a time of civic unrest sparked by largely right-wing protests against closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the spread of conspiracy theories around electoral fairness fueled by Mr. Trump and the far right, and widespread protests against racism and police brutality.

Mr. Biden centered his speech on the ideals of a democracy that thrives when citizens can vote, when there is a free press, and when there are equal rights for all.

This nation was built on an idea, Biden said in his speech. We were built on an idea, the idea of ​​freedom and opportunity for all. We never fully realized this aspiration of our founders, but each generation has opened the door a little wider.

Fraudulent claims

Since defeating Mr. Trump in the White House last year, Mr. Trump and many other Republicans have sought to baselessly portray the election as having been somehow fraudulent. They have launched dozens of court cases and even a so-called results audit in the larger Arizonas County.

Republican state legislatures have also passed local voting laws aimed at restricting access to the vote which civil rights advocates say target communities of color. Texas Republicans failed on Sunday night to push through one of the most restrictive voting measures in the United States after Democrats left State House at the last minute. But other measures have been adopted in states like Georgia and Florida.

As politicians on both sides of the American political spectrum regularly speak of a battle for the soul of America to describe their mission to voters, Mr Bidens’ holiday speech came as the former adviser to the Mr Trumps’ national security officer Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn also said over the weekend that a similar Myanmar coup is expected to take place in the United States.

QAnon Conspirator

Appearing ahead of a QAnon conspiracy movement conference in Dallas, a participant asked Mr. Flynn if what was happening in Myanmar, where the military overthrew a democratically elected government, could be repeated at home.

There is no reason, Mr Flynn told an enthusiastic audience. I mean, it should happen it’s true.

Since Myanmars’ army seized power in February and detained the country’s democratically elected rulers, at least 800 civilians have died and thousands have been arrested.

Mr Flynn was sacked by Mr Trump in 2017 after it was revealed that he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI, then withdrew his plea and the Department of Justice dropped the charges against him. Mr. Trump subsequently pardoned the general. In January, Twitter banned Mr. Flynn from its platform as part of an account purge promoting QAnon theories. Guardian

