Boris Johnson urged to take action to tackle Britain’s growing obesity emergency





The National Obesity Forum says 10 steps will win a decades-long battle against the outbreak and make the country fitter and healthier. And the charity believes the prime minister – left on the brink of death with Covid because of his weight – could make conquering the crisis his lasting legacy. In an open letter to the Prime Minister in today’s Daily Express, President Tam Fry said: “Many obese deceased [during the pandemic] have died because governments over the past 30 years have failed to tackle obesity.

“Yours could be the one who succeeds.” The NOF, which is made up of health practitioners, created their plan for a healthier Britain using their knowledge and experience gained over 20 years of working alongside politicians, policymakers, medical experts and heads of the food industry. It comes after governments since the 1970s have tried – and failed – to get people in shape. Recommendations include the hiring of an obesity czar – a Cabinet post overseeing “draconian” sin taxes, such as the tax on sugary drinks. He also wants bariatric surgery, such as gastric bands, to be made more widely available on the NHS so that patients with morbidly obesity can reach a more manageable weight quickly. Other measures include a healthy food TV advertising campaign and reintroducing home economics into the national curriculum so that children can learn to cook nutritious food and eat healthier. Mr Fry said: “The government’s latest plan, released in July, to halve childhood obesity by 2030 has already been ruled by the National Audit Office as unable to make the change needed to achieve its goal. objective in the long term. We have already reached the eleventh hour. “

Almost a quarter of adults aged 25 to 34 are obese, according to a 2019 NHS survey. At least four million young Britons are thought to be obese, while half of the 1.3 million employees working for the NHS are likely overweight. Mr Johnson, 56, was said to have weighed over 17 when he was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London on April 5 last year with Covid. If correct, that meant the PM had a body mass index of around 36, which made him obese. He was hit around the same time as Health Secretary Matt Hancock. But while Mr Hancock, 42, cleared the virus within days, Mr Johnson was taken to intensive care and supervised around the clock. Britain was in a losing battle against chronic weight gain before the pandemic struck. In the 15 months since experts feared the crisis had worsened dramatically, families working from home ate cooked meals, take-out and alcohol.

The latest NHS figures show obesity was a factor in more than one million hospitalizations in 2019-20 – a 17% increase from the previous year. Campaigners say Covid has shown how obesity-related illnesses put an uncontrollable strain on the health service. Cardiologist and anti-sugar activist Dr Aseem Malhotra said: “Evidence shows that half of Britain’s diet comes from ultra-processed waste. And poor nutrition around the world now contributes to more disease and death than physical inactivity, smoking and alcohol combined. “The biggest threat to the sustainability of the NHS is the obesity crisis, so if we are to fix health care we need to fix the food we eat.” The government introduced the sugar tax in 2017 to tackle childhood obesity, imposing additional fees on soft drink manufacturers. Those containing more than 8 g of sugar per 100 ml pay a tax of 24 pence per liter. Those who make products with 5-8g of sugar per 100ml pay 18p per liter. Pure fruit juices are exempt because they do not contain added sugar, while drinks with a high milk content also avoid the fee due to their calcium content.

But campaigners say more samples are needed to remove excess sugar, fat and salt from everyday foods. A report last year found that a third of all hospital deaths from Covid were diabetics with people with type 2 twice as likely to die. The disease caused by obesity now costs the NHS £ 14 billion per year or £ 1 million per hour. One in 10 people over 40 have lifelong illness, which can lead to blindness, amputations, heart disease and kidney failure, with a new diagnosis made every three minutes. At least another million have the disease but have not yet been diagnosed, while 12.5 million are at increased risk due to chronically unhealthy lifestyles. As a result, a new Office for Health Promotion – operational from the fall and headed by Professor Chris Whitty – will be tasked with tackling obesity and promoting physical activity. Mr Johnson said: “Covid has demonstrated the importance of physical health in our ability to fight these diseases, and we must continue to help people lead healthy lives so that we can all better prevent and fight disease. . “







