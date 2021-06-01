



1 hour later Of the image, AFP Talking about image, In recent years, Turkish authorities have continued to hunt down religious activists led by religious leader Fetullah Gulen. Turkish security forces have arrested the nephew of Fetullah Gulen, a former Islamic cleric who currently lives in exile and is returning home, according to local newspapers. Selahaddin Gulen has been accused of being in an unlawful presence led by his brother-in-law. The statement does not say where he was arrested. But his wife, Serriye, a Kenyan teacher, told a press conference that her husband was reported missing in the capital, Nairobi, in early May. Anatolian media outlet published a photo of Gulen wearing handcuffs, with Turkish flags to his right and left. The newspaper did not say whether Turkey’s Ministry of Tourism (MIT) suspended it in consultation with Kenya. But his family claim that the Kenyan authorities assisted Turkish workers in the kidnapping and return of Selahaddin Gulen. His family’s lawyer Jotham Arwa told the BBC the family knew Selahaddin Gulen was repatriated to Turkey two days after being flown to Kenya on Friday May 3 by a plane they knew was okay. . Selahaddin Gulen had gone to Kenya in December of last year to build his own house. After being persuaded, the family immediately filed a petition asking the Kenyan court to stay their deportation. The family say they will issue another letter requesting a statement on how Gulen left the country while his travel diary was still in the hands of the courts. Sewabo Fetullah Gulen is accused of being at the forefront of a Turkish military coup that in 2016 killed and killed 251 people and injured more than 2,000. The two men denied the allegations in a statement released Friday stating that “similar and baseless allegations regarding India’s intelligence have been made more than once. Of the image, AFP / getty Talking about image, Selahadden’s brother-in-law Fetullah Gulen (pictured) continues to say he has no role in the 2016 coup. Fetullah Gulen’s supporters consider him their religious leader, and at times he is considered the second most influential person in Turkey. Her partner, Gulen, runs several schools and organizations in the United States where she currently resides. Turkey considers the Gülen group to be a terrorist group, which it calls in English the terrorist organization Fethullahist. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Fetullah Gulen of plotting to overthrow the Turkish army in 2016 which killed 251 people and injured more than 2,000. While denying any involvement, Fetullah Gulen has been living in the United States as a refugee since the attempted overthrow of President Erdogan, and Turkey continues to demand that the United States repatriate him. Since the coup, President Erdogan has continued to expel suspects. More than 100,000 officials have been dismissed or suspended, including teachers and judges, on suspicion of having links to Fetullah Gulen. Several of the defendants have already been convicted and the courts have already sentenced more than 2,500 people to death. Turkey has already suspended a number of people accused of being part of Gülen living abroad, particularly in Africa and the Balkans (a region in southeastern Europe).

