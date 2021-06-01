Sindh government accuses Imran Khan’s ITP of stealing the province’s water share





ANI | Updated: 01 Jun 2021 13:18 IST

Karachi [Pakistan], June 1 (ANI): Amid the water crisis in Pakistan’s Sindh province, Sindh Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Nisar Ahmed Khuhro called a meeting of the provincial executive committee to decide of an action plan against the injustice inflicted by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) and the Center headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. At a press conference, the Sindh Minister of Agriculture , Ismail Rahoo, accused the Pakistani government led by Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at the Center of stealing Sindh’s water share. He also rejected allegations that Sindh trespassed on Sindh’s share. water from Balochistan and said it was Punjab province that stole water from both provinces. He also claimed that Sindh was supplying water to Balochistan by reducing its own share. Calling on the federal government for its mismanagement, Rahoo said agricultural fields had been ravaged by locusts but the federal government had failed. provided no help, while the lack of water affected the cultivation of sugarcane the costs of pesticides, tractors and fertilizers also increased. The province has faced water shortages in the past, but this federal government is indifferent to the plight of farmers in Sindh, Rahoo said.

He also claimed that the federal government was committed to exporting a rice crop worth $ 2.5 billion, but only managed to export $ 1.5 billion in rice over the past nine years. months, The Express Tribune reported. the government of Sindh had asked the federal government for help in the disaster areas and asked that the loans to be paid by the farmers be canceled. However, the federal government did not pay attention. Meanwhile, the Sindh government accused the IRSA and the federal government of violating the 1991 Water Allocation Agreement, but the IRSA argued that the water shortage was due to a lack of water. of water in rivers. Amid population growth and climate change, the availability of fresh water is becoming worrisome in South Asia, especially Pakistan, which could face absolute water scarcity by 2040. in third place in the list of countries facing severe water scarcity. In addition, per capita freshwater availability in Pakistan has fallen below the water scarcity threshold (1,000 cubic meters), which was 3,950 cubic meters in 1961 and 1,600 in 1991. (ANI)

