President Joko Widodo’s staff, Aminuddin Ma’ruf launches NU Lombok Ulama book – Factual Journal

feeds The special staff of Millennium President Joko Widodo Aminuddin Maruf called on the people of Nahdliyin West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) to elevate the Nahdlatut Tujjar (economic awakening) and Taswirul Afkar (intellectual movement) to welcome a century of Nahdlatul Ulama (NAKED).

My friends, if we think back about a century ago, that before the birth of the jam’iyah, in which we gather today, the muasis call Jami’atul NU, before that there were three components or three precursors to the creation of NU, The first is the Nahdlatut Tujjar (economic awakening) movement, said Aminuddin Ma’ruf as he attended the launch of the book of ulemas NU Lombok published by LTN NU, in the NU NTB room, Monday evening May 31, 2021.

The second, continued Aminuddin, is Taswirul Afkar (intellectual movement). He admitted that he was happy and thanked the young executives of NU NTB for being able to publish a book which is a documentation of NU oulama.

I am very happy that the young executives of NU NTB can write six books which are very important documentation for the NU NTB jam’iyah trip and especially documentation and gifts for our teachers whose biographies have been written and that is more proud for me, some who wrote this “I know these are cadres of the Indonesian Islamic Student Movement (PMII),” he said.

Also, the forerunner of NU was Nahdlatul Wathan, namely the love movement for the country. This PMII PB Ketum 2014-2016 explains the last 20 years, especially after the reform of the very rapid stream of democratization, both political democratization and others.

After the fall of the New Order regime, at that time, NU again personified to Gus Dur that the wave of post-reform democratization had been captured by the extended NU family that was in the offing. My new personal perspective only succeeded in one area, namely Nahdlatul Wathan.

What is the proof? After the reform, the former NU youth were still riding the metromini, if in Jakarta, in 1997, they had received an official residence in Kalibata, it was the extraordinary vertical social and political movement experienced by the NU cadres at that time.

The rapid vertical flow of sociopolitics, the young cadres of the NU, ultimately makes us complacent in the sense that we forget about the other two embryos, the first is Nahdlatut Tujjar, the second is Taswirul Afkar, Aminuddin added.

Previously, Talif Institute President Wan Nasr Nahdlatul Ulama (LTN NU) Suaeb Quri said the launch of six books written by young NU cadres was an effort to improve literacy among NU residents.

We are launching this book, as a dedication to NU. “Not many people can write and Alhamdulillah I was able to finish six books,” he said.

One of them, the book TGH Lopan, he continued, was a figure of the NU with his da’wah movement, namely a fighter for society and humanity. Islam and society united, the first bearers of Islam in Lombok. One of them is by building irrigation systems, he invited the community to cultivate, explained Suaeb Quri.

Meanwhile, added NU NTB President Professor Dr Masnun Tahir, every generation has a character, every zama has a character and it will renew its time.

The presence of President Stafsus Jokowi is a form of young UN candidates for future leaders. “I hope that NU NTB and the Institute, Banon, will continue to look forward to their presence from the community,” said Professor Masnun.

Present at the event, the President of NU NTB, Prof. Dr. Masnun Tahir, Rector of UNU NTB Dr. Baiq Mulianah, Regional Secretary of NTB Lalu Gita Ariadi, President and administrators of NU NTB institutions and organizations.