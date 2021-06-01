Abdur Rehman chooses Pakistans’ all-time XI, Younis Khan and Waqar Younis do not find their place





Abdur Rehman played for Pakistan between 2007 and 2014.

Abdur Rehman. (Photo by Gareth Copley / Getty Images)

Over the years Pakistan has produced many great cricketers, who have left fans in awe of their prowess. While batting greats like Javed Miandad and Inzamam-ul-Haq have racked up a mountain of runs over their illustrious careers, speedsters Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram have given opposition teams sleepless nights. With so many iconic names wearing the Pakistan jersey, picking an all-time national team XI won’t be easy. However, former spinner Abdur Rehman did the same during a recent interaction.

Rehman, who played for Pakistan between 2007 and 2014, named the all-time Pakistani XI with the restricted test cricket criteria. The former left-arm spinner went with Aamer Sohail and Saeed Anwar as openers. The iconic duo have played a lot of cricket together and have tormented many top bowling teams. While Sohail was known for his resistance, Anwar liked to attack bowlers.

No Younis Khan, Waqar Younis in Abdur Rehmans elite team

Rehman, who named the Elite XI in interaction with Cricket Pakistan, placed Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf next in the lineup. Both players have been great servants of Pakistani cricket and have over 7,500 runs in the game’s purest format. Interestingly, the 41-year-old did not choose Younis Khan, Pakistan’s top scorer in the test. cricket.

Former Pakistani captain Javed Miandad also made a place in the Rehmans squad thanks to his stellar record. The dasher scored over 8,800 tries, and that too at an average of over 50. For the wicket slot, the former spinner went with Rashid Latif, who was known for his precise glove work. The current Pakistani Imran Khan is considered one of the best all-rounders of all time. Therefore, he had to make this list.

Coming to the bowlers, Rehman went with Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar, who instilled fears in the minds of many hitters with their thunderbolts. Among the spinners, Rehman chose Abdul Qadir and Saqlain Mushtaq, who have over 200 wickets in the longest format. Fast bowler Waqar Younis was a notable exclusion from the roster.

Abdur Rehmans of All Time in Pakistan Test XI: Aamer Sohail, Saeed Anwar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Yousuf, Javed Miandad, Rashid Latif, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Abdul Qadir, Saqlain Mushtaq.

