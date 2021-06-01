Awesome! Jokowi, Ma’ruf Amin and the DPR also received the 13th salary





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Civilian State Apparatus, Retirees, Pension Recipients and Retirement Benefit Recipients Be happy as the 13th salary is confirmed to be disbursed this week. State officials including President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to members of the House of Representatives (DPR) also receive the 13th salary. “Therefore, 13 salaries will start to be paid in the 1st week of June 2021,” Finance Ministry Director General Hadiyanto told CNBC Indonesia on Tuesday (1/6/2021) on Tuesday. The amount of the 13th salary is the same as that of the vacation pay (THR). Each employee receives a base salary and additional compensation received in June 2021. Employees do not receive performance compensation as in the previous year. In accordance with the provisions of PP n ° 63/2021, the parties which receive a THR are summarized in the regulation of the Minister of Finance (PMK) number 42 / PMK.05 / 2021. The regulation explains the provision of the THR and the 13th salary to the civil servants, PPPK, retirees, pension recipients and TNI / Polri. Then who will also receive the THR and the 13th salary, namely the deputy minister, the special environmental staff K / L, ad hoc judges, heads of public service agencies (BLU), public institutions broadcasting. Besides the president and vice-president, there are also the president of the MPR, the vice-presidents of the MPR, the members of the MPR, the president of the DPR, the vice-president of the DPR, the members of the DPR, the ranks of the Supreme Court, ranks of the Constitutional Court, ranks of the Judicial Commission, ranks of the BPK, the president and vice-president of the KPK, ambassadors and other state officials “In appreciation for the dedication to the nation and the state by paying attention to the financial capacity of the state,” wrote the article 2 PMK 42/2021 quoted by CNBC Indonesia. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (me me)



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos