Donald Trump Jr whips $ 599 videos on celebrity website Cameo to get MAGA messages out after Don’s Twitter ban





DONALD Trump Jr used Cameo to record messages to convey his political arguments.

The former president’s son charges $ 599 for a personalized message and it comes after his father was banned from Twitter.

4

Donald Trump Jr is now on the Cameo video platformCredit: Getty

4

The former president raises money for a veterans charityCredit: Cameo

Cameo is used by celebrities to record individual messages and it now joins Snoop Dogg at Tiger Kings Carole Baskin on the platform.

In his profile, the 43-year-old describes himself as a father, patriot, outdoorsman, political commentator and NYT’s # 1 bestselling author.

He recorded a short intro video where he says: Guys, Donald Trump junior here, really excited to be on Cameo, can’t wait to connect with you guys.

“I also look forward to helping my friend, Benghazi survivor, Mark Geist, raise funds for his amazing charity project The Shadow Warriors.

Getting the K-9s into the hands of the vets who need them. Looking forward to doing all of this and talking to you very soon. It’s good to be here.

4

The 43-year-old said he was ‘really excited’ to be on Cameo

4

Don Jr is a staunch supporter of his father and executive vice president of the Trump organizationCredit: Alamy

Twitter banned President Donald Trumps’ account in January, citing the risk of further incitement to violence following the deadly insurgency on the U.S. Capitol.

Don Jr is the eldest son of Donald Trump and his first wife Ivana, originally from the Czech Republic.

He is the executive vice president of the Trump organization and has been dating 51-year-old Fox News expert Kimberley Guilfoyle for three years.

The couple recently bought a $ 9.7 million mansion just 20 miles from their father’s resort town in Mar-a-Lago.

Since its president Trump left office, Don Jr has wiped out his fathers of former enemies.

He mocked Joe Biden for breaking his foot by suggesting that Kamala Harris “rubbed his hands” to take the presidency.

Cameo was founded in 2017 and is a service that allows fans to purchase personal video messages from their favorite stars.

Fans pay to have their favorite star record a short post, writing the script themselves, up to 250 characters long.

Cameo is making money taking 25% of the cost of the video and the latest figures show he made $ 100 million in 2020.

