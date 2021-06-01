Politics
Turkey sent weapons to al-Nusra in Syria through private military contractor
A Turkish mafia boss and former ally of the country’s president accused the country’s ruling party of conspiring with a pro-government paramilitary contractor to divert aid intended for the Turkish minority in Syria to the Jabhat Fateh al-ShamTAkfiri terrorist group, formerly known as the Front al-Nusra, in this war-torn Arab country.
Turkish mafia boss Sedat Peker claimed in video On Sunday, a paramilitary outsourcing company called SADAT, which is close to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Turkish party AK, hijacked a 2015 aid convoy for Syrian Turkmen minorities in Syria’s Bayirbucak region to terrorists in Syria. ‘al-Nosra.
Peker said in the video that he had decided at the time to send aid to the Syrian Turkmens and shared the plan with a deputy in the government in power in order to obtain permission to send the trucks.
They said we are sending additional trucks to Syria with your aid convoy. We sent our trucks to Syria as aid trucks and then posed for photos with them. However, I thought they sent more trucks to the Syrian Turkmens, he said.
They diverted aid trucks for the Turkmens to al-Nosra under my name, but I did not send them to SADAT. I was informed of this by one of our Turkmen friends, added Peker.
Turkish gangster Sedat Peker, former ally of the president #Erdogan, revealed that he had dispatched weapons, military supplies, drones and vehicles to the al-Nusra front line in #Syria for request of #Sadat, Turkish entrepreneur led by Erdogan’s former chief military adviser, Adnan Tanriverdi. pic.twitter.com/AdqUxSyVVO
Abdullah Bozkurt (@abadkurt) May 30, 2021
Peker also said he was alerted to the destination of SADAT trucks carrying military supplies, drones and vehicles after videos with Arab-speaking takfiri terrorists in Syria surfaced on social media.
“One of our Turkmen friends said they were al-Nusra. Others also told me that the trucks sent by SADAT were intended for al-Nusra,” he added.
Peker said he opposed al-Nusra’s help at the time as they fought with the Turkmens.
The terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra Takfiri now controls the last stronghold of foreign-sponsored terrorists in Idlib province in northwestern Syria near the Turkish border.
Peker spent a decade in prison in Turkey for his involvement in organized crime and is currently wanted for leading a criminal group.
In several videos that have been viewed 55 million times in total, he has dropped explosive accusations that some Turkish government officials or their family members are involved in drug trafficking, rape and murder.
Peker says his videos are designed to take revenge on the Ankara government and in particular Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu, who allowed police to raid his home after falling out with the government.
SADAT denies the allegations
SADAT, meanwhile, denied in a series of tweets sending weapons to al-Nusra, claiming that Peker himself confessed to committing a crime in a video.
“Organized crime boss Sedat Peker confessed to the smuggling of weapons in a video,” SADAT said on Sunday, while calling on the mafia boss to hand over the documents he has to the prosecutor’s office to prove his claims.
“Peker admits to having sold weapons to terrorist groups, but our society has no connection with the weapons delivered to these terrorist groups by Peker,” added the paramilitary group.
1) Confessions of the organized leader of the water management!
Organized water rgt leader Sedat Peker in a video posted to his social media account on May 30, 2021; He confessed to having smuggled weapons under the mask of humanitarian aid to Syrians Trkmen.
SADAT Defense (@SADATcomTR) May 30, 2021
SADAT, founded in 2012, claims to be the first and only company in Turkey to provide international military consulting and training services in the international defense and internal security sector, according to its website.
The paramilitary company is closely linked to the Turkish government and is said to have played a role in the recruitment and training of militants during the war in Syria and the conflict in Libya.
Last February, Damascus accused Ankara of wanting to support terrorist groups such as Daesh and Jabhat al-Nusra to serve President Erdogan’s personal agendas and “realize his Ottoman ambitions and illusions”.
The Turkish military presence in Syria is seen as an attack on its sovereignty.
Turkey has been involved militarily in the war in Syria since the beginning of 2011. It has provided military assistance to the so-called Free Syrian Army (FSA).
In 2018 and 2019, Turkey launched cross-border military operations in northern Syria with the stated aim of eliminating Syrian Kurdish militants from the People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara considers a terrorist organization linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
Turkey has since taken control of several areas in northern Syria in addition to other areas controlled by the Kurds.
