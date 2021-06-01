Politics
In the Modi-Mamata fight, it is the IAS who loses. The Supreme Court must intervene
PMinister Narendra Modis’ visit to West Bengal to assess the damage caused by the cyclone sparked another confrontation between the Center and the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with the Chief Secretary of State, skipped the prime ministers’ review meeting, sparking a new row. The chief secretary has now been summarily recalled to the Center, even though he was granted a three-month extension after his retirement. Mamata Banerjee rightly protested and refused to release her senior official. This is not the first time that the central government has taken such decisive measures. Bengal and Tamil Nadu have experienced similar episodes in the past. The action of the Modi governments clearly goes against the principles underlying the management of All India services.
AIS and its hhistorical background
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, then Minister of the Interior of the Union, wanted to see that contracted services like the Indian civil service and the Indian police were also created in independent India. He believed that ministers should receive free, frank and objective advice from officials. The proposal was opposed by the premiers of the provinces with concerns about the restriction of their freedom. However, Patel vigorously pursued the subject and ultimately persuaded them. The only remaining sticking point was the final control of the services, but Patel stressed in his closing remarks at the provincial premiers meeting that this would resolve over time. But it continues to be a matter of concern to this day.
At Patel’s insistence, the All India Services (AIS) were protected under Article 312 of the Constitution, which resulted in the creation of these services for the Union and the States, with the Center retaining the power to regulate recruitment and conditions of employment. officers. The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) were considered to be the services created by Parliament. India is the only federal or quasi-federal nation with such a unique structure.
AIS continued to be one of the irritants in Center-State relations. During Indira Gandhi’s tenure, the government of West Bengal, the Rajamannar Committee of Tamil Nadu and a conclave of opposition states called for the abolition of AIS.
Until certain provisions of the Indian Constitution were extended, the former government of Jammu and Kashmir did not accept any ISA officers. Later, the state autonomy committees also recommended the abolition of AIS.
Political parties, which made such demands while in opposition, became strong supporters of strengthening the AIS when they were in power in the Center. This was confirmed by Union Interior Minister Indrajit Gupta of CPI (M) who in a hurry to implement the recommendations of the National Police Commission.
The Justice Sarkaria Commission on Center-State Relations stated: We are convinced that these services are just as necessary today as they were when the Constitution was drafted and continue to be one of the first institutions for maintain the unity of the country.
Federalism and consultative forums
Fears of the erosion of federalism have increased whenever there is hegemony of a political party, be it Congress or the BJP, led by a strong and dominant Prime Minister like Indira Gandhi or Narendra Modi. To deal with such fears, it is imperative to have institutional consultative forums to eliminate differences and achieve consensus on contentious issues. It was under the regime of Indira Gandhi that, for the first time, several state governments were formed by parties opposed to Congress. But, by temperament, Indira Gandhi was reluctant to treat states as equal partners.
Although the Constitution provided for the establishment of an Interstate Council (ISC) under Article 263, no action was taken until the VP Singh government established it in 1991. However, it was not has not been used by successive governments. The Modi government has called a few council meetings. The report of the Punchhi Commission on Center-State Relations, which was submitted to the government in 2010 (when the PAU was in power) was not submitted to the SAI until after the Modi government came to power. in 2014 and is still awaiting review. advice. As I explained in my next book, India – Federal Union of States: fault lines, challenges and opportunities, the SAI is not functioning and an alternative institutional mechanism will have to be studied for inter-State and Center-State consultations.
But such consultations can only be productive if political parties are inclined to debate contentious issues with an open mind. With a complete polarization of politics, this avenue is now completely closed. This leaves us with the only alternative decision of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court said that federal structure is part of the basic structure of the Constitution. It is therefore the responsibility of the courts to ensure that everything is done to safeguard it.
Governance issues
It should be stressed that the question which arises in the country is not only that of the management of the AIS by mutual consultation between the Center and the States. It is also a reaffirmation of the original objectives underlying the creation of AIS.
Over the years, the constitutional protection of AIS has been completely diluted, as evidenced by the actions of state and central governments. Formerly known as the Steel Frame, the AIS was forced to adopt the Bend it motto as Beckham bends the rules to serve the interests of the political masters. The findings of dozens of judicial commissions of inquiry over the years confirm this. This is totally opposed to the original goals that Sardar Patel had in mind while pressing so hard and putting his personal prestige in line for the creation of AIS. The Supreme Court has done a good service in reiterating the original objectives of Article 356 of the Constitution, which put an end to its misuse. The same must now be done with regard to AIS.
My colleague EAS Sarma, former secretary for economic affairs, and I had filed a public interest dispute before the Supreme Court (petition in brief No. 69 of 2004) to this effect. Unfortunately, the court refused to admit it. Now the time has come for the court to take son-motu notification of problems and establish appropriate guidelines to achieve the objectives underlying section 312.
Madhav Godbole is the former Union Minister of the Interior and Secretary of Justice. Opinions are personal.
(Edited by Anurag Chaubey)
