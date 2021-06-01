China’s three-child policy may not help its falling birth rate. here’s why

China’s surprise decision to allow all couples to have a third child may be too little too late to reverse the decline in the birth rate and the labor force.

Economists and demographers say authorities will need a range of supportive childcare policies and measures to reduce the high costs of education and housing in order to enable couples to expand their family. family.

China has gradually reformed its stringent birth policy, which for decades limited most families to having only one child. In 2016, couples were allowed to have a second baby, although this did little to increase the birth rate. At a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping on Monday, the Communist Party Politburo agreed to ease the current restriction on the two children and raise the retirement age in a bid to bolster the workforce.

It is an important political decision, but the three-child policy alone will not lead to a lasting rebound in the fertility rate, said Yuan Xin, a professor at Nankai University in Tianjin. A range of services and policies, such as child care, tax cuts for parents, housing subsidies and even gender equality, are needed to create a social environment that encourages parents to have more children.

Some government officials, including researchers from China’s central bank, have called for the complete abolition of birth limits. The debate intensified after the results of China’s latest national census earlier this month, showing a decline in the country’s working-age population over the past decade.

The falling birth rate means that China’s population, currently 1.41 billion, could start shrinking before 2025, according to Bloomberg Economics estimates. There were 12 million new babies born last year amid the uncertainties of the coronavirus pandemic, the lowest number since 1961.

Yuan from Nankai University said that a fertility rate of 1.8 is ideal for healthy population growth. The rate is currently 1.3.

China’s fertility rate began to decline steadily from the 1970s as education levels rose and the government encouraged rural women to have fewer children, resulting in the National Child Policy. unique that applied to most women from the end of this decade. Rules were often severely enforced, especially in rural areas where authorities sometimes ordered women to have abortions.

What Bloomberg Economics Says …

China’s new three-child policy is a step in the right direction, but it is not enough to avoid an inevitable demographic drag on the economy. Further measures, including pro-birth and parenting policies and an increase in the retirement age, are needed as soon as possible if China has a chance to slow the impending decline of its workforce. work and the crisis of aging of the population.

Eric Zhu, Chinese economist

A lower birth rate and a larger elderly population put pressure on the economy and government resources. To maintain economic growth, Beijing will need to rapidly increase its spending on pensions and health care while maintaining a high level of business and government investment in order to modernize its large industrial sector and increase levels of employment. education, according to economists.

A comprehensive set of policies ranging from tax incentives, education and housing subsidies, more generous maternity leave, universal childcare provision is needed for the three-child policy to be effective, Liu said. Li-Gang, Managing Director and Chief China Economist at Citigroup. Inc. The government will have to rebuild the social safety net, contain house prices and reduce the costs of education, he said.

China has maintained rapid economic growth over the past decades despite its low population growth, with migration to cities propelling the shift from agriculture to factory and service work, which has increased economic output per worker. The current proportion of people living in urban areas of around 64% is roughly comparable to that in the United States in 1950, suggesting potential for further catching up.

Mix of policies

To help support growth, China is seeking to raise the retirement age, one of the lowest in the world, and increase urbanization. The government aims to gradually raise the retirement age from the current level of 60 for men to 50 for women, and forecasts that 50 million people will permanently move from rural to urban areas over the next five years. to enter service. and manufacturing jobs with higher wages.

The right mix of policies could mean that China will become the world’s largest economy, continuing to propel global demand for commodities in the decades to come, while its gray consumers will become a vast market for multinationals, with a huge pool. retirement savings targeted by global financial companies. A less effective response could mean that China never overtakes the United States in terms of economic size, or does so only fleetingly.

The downward trend in the number of births is likely to continue even with a more flexible birth policy. As in East Asia and Europe, preferences have shifted towards smaller families. A spike in births after the previous easing to allow most families to have two children was short-lived, with many parents citing high costs of housing and education as a limiting factor.

Few women or families choose to have three children these days, said Herald van der Linde, head of Asia-Pacific equity strategy at HSBC Holdings Plc. The problem is the high cost of childcare, discrimination in employment against women of childbearing age, lack of childcare in the workplace, etc. And all kinds of policies have been thrown at families to have more babies in other countries – even cash donations – but often to little effect.

Shares of Chinese companies linked to child care continued to rally on Tuesday. Baby formula maker Beingmate Co. increased as much as its daily limit of 10% for a second day in Shenzhen, while Jinfa Labi Maternity & Baby Articles Co. also climbed 10%. Shares of Japan and Australia also moved.

The policy change was quickly ridiculed on Chinese social media, with many lamenting the fact that couples from single-parent families would now have to raise three children while supporting four elderly parents and pay off heavy mortgage debt. It has also raised concerns about female employment, with some saying it will become even more difficult for women to get jobs as companies are unlikely to be willing to shoulder the costs.

For wealthy people, relaxing the policy will encourage them to have more children, but for ordinary citizens, like the middle class or even the lower class, they are not given enough incentive to use this new policy, said Vivian Zhan, associate professor of Chinese politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.